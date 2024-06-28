Who was Daniel Duffield? 24-Years-old Channel 4 Star Paramedic Found Dead Along with a Woman, Murder Investigation Launched

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of two bodies at a home in Cannock. Daniel Duffield, 24, a paramedic who starred in Channel 4's "999: On the Frontline," and Lauren Evans, 22, were found dead at Duffield's residence on Tuesday.

The bodies were discovered by Duffield's colleagues from the West Midlands Ambulance Service. Formal identification of the deceased is still pending. The police have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to recent contact with Duffield and Evans. It is understood with Duffield's social media posts that both were in a romantic relationship.

Ellie, a fellow paramedic who appeared alongside Duffield in the documentary, shared her grief on social media. She described Duffield as a kind-hearted and supportive friend who always made her laugh. "Never in a million years did I think I'd have to sit and write this," Ellie wrote, adding that she is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy. She recalled their recent conversations and expressed how much she would miss him.

Duffield gained recognition through his appearance on the show's eleventh series, where viewers saw his dedication to helping others. Evans, a student mental health nurse from Bridgend, South Wales, was pictured for the first time following the incident.

Duffield's sister, Louise, also shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook. She expressed her devastation, remembering her brother as a bright soul who always helped others but struggled with his own mental health. "I'm so distraught you've gone," she wrote. "You were such a bright soul, always helping other people, making them smile, laugh, saving lives but unfortunately, you couldn't help yourself."

Friend Jasmin Steed emphasized the importance of checking in on loved ones, noting that Duffield seemed happy despite his internal struggles. "Dan, you saved so many lives both as a paramedic and as a friend. I'm so sorry we couldn't save yours," she wrote.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed Duffield's employment and extended their condolences to the families. Senior Operations Manager Richard Barratt described Duffield as a well-known and supportive colleague, stating, "His death, at such a young age, is a great tragedy."

Staff at the service are receiving specialist support to cope with the loss. Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison reassured the local community that a specialist team is working extensively on the investigation. She urged the public to avoid speculation and thanked those who have provided information.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service detailed the emergency response. Paramedics found the bodies after gaining access to the property. Sadly, it was immediately apparent that nothing could be done to save them.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of two young lives and reflects on the importance of mental health awareness and support.