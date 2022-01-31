Who Was Cristina Vita Aranda? Paraguay Football Star Ivan Torres' Model Wife Shot Dead at Concert

The model wife of Paraguay's international football star Ivan Torres' wife has been shot dead at a concert leaving other attendees in shock. Cristina Vita Aranda suffered a bullet injury during the middle of a concert and was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly.

According to reports, Aranda may not have been the target but was unlucky victim after she got caught up in the crossfire of a gunfight in a VIP area of a stadium in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion. That said, Aranda and Torres were also planning to end their marriage.

Shocking Death

The gorgeous looking Aranda, who has three children with Torres, suffered a bullet wound to her head while attending a concert on Sunday at the Jose Asuncion Flores Ampitheatre in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion.

It is believed that she was caught in a crossfire but police haven't confirmed anything yet, as the incident I still being investigated.

According to local reports, Torres, a left-back and a former U20 international, was also at the concert and assisted his wife in getting to the hospital, despite the fact that the model and influencer recently declared their intention to split after ten years of marriage.

She died minutes after being transported to a hospital. It is still not known what caused the shooting but Aranda wasn't the only victim. Another man, Marcos Ignacio Rojas Mora was also killed, with unsubstantiated reports claiming that the intended target was Ederson Salinas Benitez, a local drug dealer.

Besides, four people aged between 23 and 40 were also shot and were being treated for their injuries in hospital on Monday.

Last Ditch Effort

It is not known about the present relationship status of Torres and Aranda but it was Torres who rushed her to hospital. The 29-year-old died at Itaugua Nacional Hospital, according to director Yolanda Gonzalez.

"She was intubated when she arrived, and tried to resuscitate her lasted at least 25 minutes after she slipped into cardiac arrest," Gonzalez said.

On local television, one of the casualties was seen being carried out on a stretcher by security guards and paramedics, while another man, who appeared to be injured, was led out an exit by two men who were assisting him in walking.

Torres, who began his career with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno before signing for the club's arch-rivals Club Olimpia in December 2014, is said to have suffered a panic attack following the death of his wife but himself escaped unhurt.

Aranda, who billed herself as a personal trainer on Instagram to her 445,000 followers despite doing modelling work and being known to be an influencer in her hometown, shared footage of herself working out in the gym four days before her death.

"People think I go to the gym simply so I can show off a good figure," she commented with a selfie video of her doing weights.

"What they don't know is that it controls stress and anxiety, it helps improves my morale and it gives me physical and mental strength and confidence."

The couple also posed together or a Christmas picture before the brunette's recent announcement they had decided to call time on their relationship.