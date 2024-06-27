Who Was Cintia Goldani? Female Bodybuilding Star Dies Aged 36 after Suffering Blood Clot in Brazil Days Before Competing in Top-Level Championship

A female bodybuilding champion has died at the age of 36 after suffering a blood clot in Brazil. Cintia Goldani, from Rio Grande do Sul, died on Wednesday due to a pulmonary embolism, as reported by the organizers of the Musclecontest Brasil event scheduled for July.

Pulmonary embolisms can be linked to weightlifting and intense exercise but the organizers said that in Goldani's case, it resulted from a recent episode of pneumonia. According to local media, the athlete was immediately transported to the hospital but she could not be saved. Goldani began her professional career in 2021 and was preparing to take part in one of Brazil's prominent bodybuilding competitions.

Sudden and Shocking Death

"With great pain and sadness, we hereby inform you of the death of Professional Figure Athlete Cintia Goldani due to complications from pneumonia," Musclecontest International said in a statement.

"Cíntiawas an angel in human form. God needed reinforcement in heaven. She will never be forgotten by the MuscleContest family."

After turning professional in 2021 and achieving national recognition within a year, Goldani was scheduled to compete in one of Brazil's largest competitions next month.

Her final Instagram post on June 17 read: "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act, but a habit."

Gustavo Cesar, her partner and fellow bodybuilder, posted a picture of Goldani standing in front of a promotional poster for Inside Out 2 and captioned it: "This is the last photo I have of you on my phone, and this is how I want to cherish your memory forever."

"Happy smiling and with that wonderful energy, you were the best human being I have ever met in the world!

"I wish I could thank you for everything you've done for me, but I will thank you every day when I see the sunset..."

"Thank you Cíntia, you are made of pure true love and God wanted you closer to him and away from this evil of the world. I wanted to be there with you being happy as we always were," he continued.

Tributes Pour In

Goldani frequently posted motivational content and reels for her 21,000 Instagram followers. Upon hearing the news of her passing, fans left heartfelt tributes under her posts.

Commenting on Instagram, Professor David Stewart, a fellow bodybuilder, expressed: "It's been over two decades of friendship... unbelievable.

"May God receive you in the best form [...] just like you'd like to be welcomed on stages.. Where you shone and the whole world outside.."

Sil Gonzales wrote: "I'm here in disbelief, you were a cheerful, determined person, had no bad weather. I'll never forget how we met.

"Life is short and in the blink of an eye, it all ends. May you find the peace you so deserve. I am sure it will be the brightest star."

Another user said: "My condolences to the family, she was an enlightened person and inspired many people."

Goldani was set to compete in the Figure category of the contest in Curitiba on July 20 before her tragic passing.