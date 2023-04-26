Who Was Christina Ashten Gourkani? OnlyFans Model and Kim Kardashian Lookalike Dies of Cardiac Arrest Hours after Plastic Surgery

An OnlyFans model and a Kim Kardashian lookalike has died from a massive cardiac arrest hours after undergoing a plastic surgery procedure. Christina Ashten Gourkani, a 34-year-old American model, who went by Ashten G online, died on Thursday at a California hospital while she was recovering from the operation.

Christina's family and friends said that a "medical procedure took a turn for the worse" before her "sudden and tragic" death on April 20. The grieving model's family has launched a GoFunsMe website to raise money for her funeral, which is scheduled for May 4. Christina was one of the rising stars on OnlyFans, with a huge fan base.

Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong

The page includes both a lengthy statement expressing the family's shock and pain and a concise description of the events leading up to Christina's death following the plastic surgery procedure.

"It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy, broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful, beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani," Christina's family wrote.

The statement continued by describing the terrifying moment when someone screamed, "Ashten is dying, Ashton is dying!" to Christina's family at 4.30 am.

Christina's relatives claimed they received a "frantic" phone call and rushed to the hospital last week on Thursday morning to be by her bedside.

Thereafter, the family spokesperson described the "living nightmare" of seeing her condition deteriorate in the hospital after her cardiac arrest.

Last week, Christina's relative, Michael Gourkani, wrote on Facebook: "Our family needs a miracle to happen today please pray for a healthy heart we need all the blessings we can get right now."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $3,540 of its $40,000 goal.

Leaving Everyone in Shock

Fellow OnlyFans model Mary Magdalene paid a touching tribute to Christina on Instagram. Magdalene, who herself is obsessed with plastic surgery and once almost died trying to get the 'world's fattest vagina', wrote: "I don't know her, [but] I would always just randomly see her on Instagram and think she was really pretty but that is so sad she just died from plastic surgery."

"It is so scary because you really just never know when you're going to die from [risky surgery]," she added, before expressing her own concerns about "sustaining brain damage" anytime she goes under the knife.

Another fellow OnlyFans model Maddison Fox said: "I'm so so crushed to hear of your loss, gone too soon.

"Ashten was beautiful just as her natural self."

Influencer Kristhin Gomez wrote: "I still can't believe it.

"When I saw your story I was hoping it wasn't true... we will miss you so much. Always alive in our hearts."