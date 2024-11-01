Who was Chianti Means? New York Mom's Final Heartbreaking Posts Before Fatal Niagara Falls Plunge with Her Children

Chianti Means, a 33-year-old mother from New York, shared a series of emotional Facebook posts under the alias Diamond Scott, revealing her heartache over a breakup with her children's father. In the weeks leading up to the tragic event, she posted about her struggles and longing for her family. On Monday, Means allegedly stepped over the guardrail at the popular Luna Island overlook in Niagara Falls, accompanied by her two young children, 9-year-old Roman Rossman and 5-month-old Mecca Means. Authorities have since classified the incident as "intentional."

In one of her final posts, Means wrote, "I wish someone would love me because the man that's suppose to does not." Just days later, she expressed her deep frustration, saying she was "sick of irritation, anger, sadness and rage."

On October 1, Means's posts grew more intense. "Everyone please leave me alone," she wrote, expressing her love for her daughter's father and a desire to reunite her family. "I want my family back. Respectfully Idgaf what I said about him before or what anyone else thinks." In another message from the same day, she urged, "You have to hold on to the ones you love. Never know when you might lose them."

In one of her final exchanges, Means responded candidly to a friend asking about the reasons for her breakup. "Cause I was a dumb a– pregnant bitch who swore up & down I ain't want him," she replied.

Tragically, these messages surfaced as police continued to investigate the devastating incident. Authorities confirmed that Means's fatal plunge with her children was "intentional in nature." In a statement released on Wednesday, New York State Police explained that the incident's circumstances remain under investigation. They added, "New York State Park Police and State Police search/rescue efforts were conducted with negative results."

The search for the three bodies is ongoing. A request for updates from The Post on Thursday did not receive an immediate response.

As news of the tragedy spread, friends of Means took to social media to mourn her and her children. Tributes flooded in, highlighting the deep loss felt by those who knew her. Kayshawna Morgane, a friend, posted, "I have been speechless and crying and couldn't sleep at all. My heart is broken. Mental health is no joke."

Another friend, Mich Molina, shared her grief, writing, "I can't even bear to write a post about her and share memories. I am literally sick to my stomach and I can't even deal with the emotions I am feeling. Just know her and her children are dearly loved by me and my children."

This tragic event underscores the struggles Means faced and the support her friends and family now wish they could have offered. As the investigation continues, many have called for greater mental health awareness and support to prevent such tragedies.