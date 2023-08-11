Who Was Callie Mitchell? Texas Teen Cheerleader Unexpectedly Dies After Being Found Unconscious from Heart Condition at Cheer Camp

A teenager from Texas, described by her loved ones as "pure sunshine", tragically died earlier this month due to a medical complication at a cheerleading camp, as her devastated family told local news outlets. Callie Mitchell, from Katy, was participating in the camp held at Texas A&M University when a coach found her unconscious.

Her coach then performed CPR after which she was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, where she tragically died a few days later on August 1, her mother, Michelle Donahue, told KHOU 11 this week. According to reports, Callie likely suffered cardiac arrest, her family said.

Tragic Death

"Probably what happened was a cardiac arrest that was caused by Long QT syndrome," Mitchell's father, Scott Donahue, explained.

The Mayo Clinic explains that Long QT syndrome is a cardiac conduction disorder that disrupts the electrical system responsible for regulating the heartbeat. This condition, which is generally inherited, can be identified through an electrocardiogram (EKG).

Michelle mentioned that her daughter was "super excited" about the camp. Prior to the coach discovering her daughter, they had contacted Mitchell's parents to inquire if she had experienced any difficulty waking up in the morning.

Callie's mother, who is an assistant principal at Ranch High School, where Callie attended, revealed that she replied to the coach, saying, "No, never,"

The parents expressed their gratitude for the coach who performed CPR, acknowledging that their actions enabled them to have the opportunity to bid farewell to their daughter.

"If it wasn't for [Coach] Eberly, we would have never had the chance to say goodbye," Michelle said. "[She] always wanted to be a friend to anyone and everyone," her father added.

In an interview with Katy Magazine, her father mentioned that he had last spoken to his daughter the evening before she was found unconscious.

"You could hear the joy and happiness in her voice," he said.

Family Devastated

Under Texas' Cody's Law, parents are automatically provided with the option to have EKGs conducted on young athletes. However, it's important to note that the test remains voluntary, as noted by KHOU 11.

"For any other parents out there, you know they do physicals every year ... EKGs are not part of a physical ... get an EKG," Scott counseled.

Mitchell, a junior-to-be, started cheerleading at the tender age of 2, her parents said. They further said that her vibrant and engaged demeanor made her sudden death all the more bewildering, as there were no discernible indicators beforehand.

The cheerleader's last Instagram Story, they said, read, "His plan over mine."

"More than anything, she would want them to have faith in God and know that they are redeemed," Michelle Donahue said.

The teen "had a special place in her heart for her French bulldogs, Eugene and Ruby," and "relished the taste of Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Free Birds, queso from any restaurant, and Texas Roadhouse," her obit revealed.

Images shared on social media from Mitchell's memorial service on Tuesday depicted her cheerleading uniforms and pom poms showcased alongside childhood photographs, reflecting a celebration of her life journey.

"I will always remember my giggly little girl!" one mourner, who signed as "Coach Denise," wrote next to a framed portrait.

"I will forever carry your strength and joy wherever I go," another wrote.