Who Was Breanne McKean? Ohio Homecoming Queen Contender Collapses and Dies on Football Field During Pre-Game Ceremony

A high school student from Ohio collapsed and died on the football field shortly after being introduced as a Homecoming Queen nominee. Breanne McKean, 17, a senior at Ashland's Mapleton High School, died on Friday of an undisclosed "medical emergency," as stated by Mapleton Local Schools on Saturday.

Breanne is the daughter of Tim McKean, the athletic director at the school. McKean told News 5 Cleveland that his daughter collapsed on the field and subsequently died at Ashland Hospital. This tragic event occurred before the Mounties were scheduled to play against South Central. Breanne deeply impacted several lives and was incredibly significant to her family, as expressed by her father.

Sudden Death

Breanne made a profound impact on countless lives and, in the words of her grieving father, "was everything to us." He further mentioned that she excelled in various sports, earning recognition in volleyball, basketball, and softball.

Following the devastating news of Breanne's death, both the Mapleton head coach, Matt Stafford, and South Central head coach, Derek Fisher, made the joint decision to suspend the game upon learning of her death during halftime, the Ashland Source reported.

Breanne's body was transported to Lucas County for an autopsy, as confirmed by Ashland County Coroner's Office investigator Jenny Taylor.

"Mapleton staff and grief counselors were available immediately after this announcement to provide comfort and support," the Mapleton school district said on its Facebook page.

"A special thank you goes out to the South Central community, administration, coaches, players and fans for their compassion and support last night. We would also like to thank our Mapleton community and surrounding school districts and communities for their continued support, encouragement and prayers during this difficult time," it said.

Community Devastated

The Mapleton Local School District made an announcement regarding the cancellation of the homecoming dance initially set for Saturday, as well as the suspension of all athletic events until October 4.

Additionally, students were provided with the opportunity to meet with grief counselors on Monday for support during this difficult time.

A message conveying this information was shared on the Mapleton Local Schools Facebook page that read, "It is with a heavy heart that the Mapleton Local School District announces the passing of Bre McKean.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends and the Mapleton community."

The district expressed gratitude to the South Central community for their "compassion and support" following Breanne's death. They also extended their thanks to the Mapleton community, as well as neighboring school districts and communities, for the ongoing support, encouragement, and prayers during this challenging period.

In a touching display of solidarity and empathy, football players from Ontario High School and Pleasant High School knelt on the field to offer a prayer after a game on September 29.

The true testament to Breanne's impact was reflected in the heartfelt tributes shared on social media by her friends and loved ones.

"Like many have said, to know Bre was to love Bre," wrote one student.

"If you're from the outside looking in you can tell Bre loves life...every picture she's smiling...always with her friends, she has so many."

She added that Breanne would enter a room "dancing, singing, yelling, laughing, or making vlogs' and said: 'We just miss you so much, but we're trying to be happy, for you...our sweet, funny, beautiful, kind, perfect angel."

Breanne's softball coach Mike Leibolt also posted a message in her tribute. "We all lost a special person when Bre was taken too soon," he wrote.

"She touched so many people in so many different ways especially with that infectious smile.

"It's gonna be hard for most of us to move on but we know that's what you would want so we will suffer through it and push forward. You may be gone but never forgotten."

The coach shared a series of selfies that Bre had taken while waiting in the dugout, cherishing those moments.

In a touching gesture, Breanne's classmates placed bouquets of flowers in her parking spot outside the high school, commemorating her memory.