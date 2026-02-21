Who Was Bianca Dias? Social Media Influencer Dies Aged 27 from Complications after Undergoing Major Plastic Surgery

Brazilian social media influencer Bianca Dias died on Thursday after suffering complications related to a plastic surgery procedure. The 27-year-old social media star developed a pulmonary embolism — a known risk linked to major cosmetic surgeries — after she began struggling to breathe while recovering at her family home near São Paulo, TMZ reported.

Dias was rushed to the hospital, but she couldn't be saved despite the desperate efforts made by the doctors. Tributes have been pouring in from the moment news of her death broke. The influencer's close friend, Giovanna Borges, later confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying Dias suffered a pulmonary embolism and suffered two seizures before passing away.

Tragic Death

"Bia had surgery, and in recovery at home, she had a pulmonary clot, had 2 seizures, and when she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive....." she wrote on her Instagram story yesterday.

The tragic loss of Dias comes just 18 days after she first underwent surgery, although the exact procedure she underwent has not been made public.

The Brazilian influencer had built a strong following by sharing lifestyle and modeling content on Instagram, where she had nearly 60,000 followers.

Her final post was shared on December 18 — a simple car selfie taken in São Paulo — which has since become a poignant reminder of her last days.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes began pouring in shortly after Dias's death was made public. Among those paying tribute to her was her close friend and massage therapist, Jeff Carlos, who shared an emotional message on social media remembering her and celebrating the bond they shared.

"Death is nothing at all," he wrote. "Our bond has not been broken."

Fellow content creator and close friend Patrícia Ganden also shared her grief publicly, posting a heartfelt tribute to Dias on Instagram in her memory.

"I just know that we had beautiful moments, incredible conversations, may God comfort the family, I will remember with much affection and pride of you," she wrote.

Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, according to TMZ.