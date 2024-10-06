Who Was Aubree Horton? Decorated Atlanta Cop Shot and Killed after he Tried to Break in to Neighbor's Home in Attempted Burglary

An off-duty police officer from Georgia, who was named "investigator of the year," was shot dead on Friday while trying to break into a neighbor's house, officials said. Aubree Horton, a police officer with nine years of service in the Atlanta Police Department, entered a home through the front door in Winston, Ga., where he confronted the homeowner.

Horton lived only half a mile away from the location where he was shot. Residents in the neighborhood were shocked by the incident. The incident occurred around 5 am on October 4 when the Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of attempted burglary in the St. Andrews Country Club neighborhood.

Shocking Incident of Cop Turned Burglar

An initial investigation has indicated that Horton seemed to be undergoing a "mental health episode or under the influence of drugs" during the incident when he was discovered inside his neighbor's house.

"This individual was able to make his way into the residence and was confronted by the homeowner.

"The homeowner, acting in self-defense, shot this person inside his residence. The shot was fatal and the individual died at the scene, " the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Authorities later found that the officer lived within walking distance of the shooting site, located in the 8000 block of Orkney Way near the St. Andrews Golf Club.

The reasons behind Horton's attempt to enter his neighbor's home remain unclear. Residents in the area were shocked shock at the shooting.

"I've lived here for five years, and I can promise you, this ain't what you see out here," Milton Johnston told the outlet.

The Mystery Continues

The Atlanta Police Department has said that they are collaborating with the Sheriff's Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are working closely with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to learn more about what occurred as they investigate the incident," officials told Fox News.

Horton became a member of the Atlanta Police Department in November 2015 and was most recently part of the APD's Fugitive Unit, according to the department.

He was named the "Investigator of the Year" during the ADP's Crime is Toast awards breakfast on September 24, as announced on Facebook.

This recognition was awarded for his involvement in a case concerning the disappearance of 21-year-old Leondre Flynt, whose remains were found in July.

Three people were arrested in relation to the case.

"It was a mysterious case from every angle," Horton stated in a video shown at the ceremony. "I believed that family deserved justice, especially since they hadn't located the body yet. It was a complicated investigation."

"It was a big feather on my cap that the family got closure," Horton said. They were able to hold someone accountable. That's what I like to do in police work — bring closure to people."