Who Was Anthony Zecca? Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13-Year-Old Stepgrandson Is Accidentally Shot Dead by His Father

Dog "the Bounty Hunter" star Duane Chapman's stepson was accidentally shot and killed by the reality star's stepson, over the weekend, according to a report. Anthony Zecca, 13, the step-grandson of 72-year-old reality TV star was shot and killed by his father, Gregory Zecca, inside their apartment in Naples, Florida, according to TMZ.

Zecca, 38 — the son of Francie from a previous marriage — reportedly works alongside his stepfather Duane as part of his bounty hunting crew. Notably, Chapman's son is a gun enthusiast and back in 2021, he had shared a series of photos of himself along with his late son spending time at a shooting range with their rifles.

Tragic Death

The Collier County Sheriff's Office told the Naples Daily News that it is looking into a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night. Despite the horrific nature of Anthony's death, police have described it as an "isolated incident" while not identifying anyone involved.

"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony," representatives for Chapman and his family told TMZ.

A year ago, young Anthony spent the summer with his grandparents and shared a touching story about sensing the presence of the Holy Spirit while visiting his "Meemaw" in the hospital ER in 2023, after she hurt her ankle.

Anthony and Duane were sitting together on a bench in the waiting area when he suddenly felt a blast of cool air coming in from outside—despite the fact that it was a warm, rainy day.

"When we're walking to her room I feel the wind again but from a different direction. When it first came, it hit me [on my chest]. But when it came again, it hit me from the back,' the Christian child marveled.

"And I'm wondering what is this? Because the doors didn't open this time, so why am I getting hit by wind? [It was] the Holy Spirit. And I asked Meemaw and she said, 'It was the Holy Spirit.'"

Francie had been in a lot of pain, but after getting X-rays and saying a prayer, they returned to the room to find her feeling much better. She said, " This don't even hurt anymore." In the end, it turned out the injury wasn't a fracture.

Gone too Soon

In addition to his love for firearms and faith in Jesus, young Anthony also liked dancing to Usher and going to local Comic Con events, where he once posed with Predator. Duane and Francie, who started their relationship in 2020, connected through the mutual pain of losing their spouses.

Duane's fifth wife, Beth Smith, died in 2019 from stage II throat cancer, while Francie lost her husband, Bob Frane, in 2018.

"We understood the pain that the other one was feeling, and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up," she told ET in 2020.

"We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling. We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak, and it brought us together in this amazing way."

The grieving couple is set to mark their fourth wedding anniversary on September 2.

Then, on November 15, the Chapmans will host their 3rd Annual F.U.S.E. Restored Gala in Cape Coral, Florida.

The event, featuring a vintage Hollywood glamour theme, will support the fight against human trafficking and take place at The Westin in Cape Coral at Marina Village.