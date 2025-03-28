Who Was Anna Prokofieva? Putin's Glamorous Propagandist TV Reporter Killed in Deadly Landmine Blast While on Duty at Ukraine Border

A glamorous propagandist for Vladimir Putin journalist was killed in a landmine explosion while covering a report near the Russia-Ukraine border. Anna Prokofieva, 35, a war reporter for Russia's state-run Channel One, was killed when the vehicle she and her cameraman were in struck a landmine in Russia's Belgorod region, state television reported on Wednesday.

Channel One claimed the mine was planted by Ukraine's military and said that Prokofieva "died while performing her professional duty." Her cameraman, Dmitry Volkov, sustained serious injuries in the blast, which occurred in a Russian border area frequently targeted by drone and shelling attacks from Ukrainian forces as they retreated from the neighboring Kursk region.

Putin's Glam Propagandist Killed in Tragic Explosion

The journalist had been reporting on the war in Ukraine for the staunchly pro-Putin network since 2023. During her time covering the conflict, she often posted striking images of herself in military fatigues or casual attire, posing alongside soldiers or military equipment.

Many of her outfits prominently displayed the letter "Z," a symbol embraced by supporters of Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Her latest post, which featured her sitting in a forest dressed in military fatigues with a head-mounted camera, was uploaded to the messaging platform Telegram on Tuesday.

On March 8, she shared a photo of herself posing in a basement while extending International Women's Day wishes to her followers.

A fervent advocate of the war, she voiced her unwavering support for the cause on social media just three days after Russia launched its invasion.

"Today I want to say: no matter what happens, I will always be for our guys," she wrote. "You can insult, hate, unsubscribe, curse. I don't care!!! I am Russian, I am a patriot, I love my country and I have always supported our Armed Forces."

Putin's Bad Time

This came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin "will soon die" amid growing speculation about the Russian leader's deteriorating health. He also warned the U.S. against helping Moscow in breaking free from political and economic isolation.

Zelensky made the harsh remarks about Putin's condition during an interview with journalists in Paris after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

"He [Putin] will die soon, and that's a fact, and it will come to an end," he said.

Zelensky's blunt assessment comes amid years of speculation regarding the Russian leader's health issues, with reports suggesting he has suffered strokes, battled various forms of cancer, and may also have Parkinson's disease.

Zelensky further said that Putin, whom he expects to stay in power until his death, is afraid of his society becoming destabilized—adding that Western countries have the ability to increase that pressure.

"If they push Putin, he will face destabilization in his society, and he will fear it," the Ukrainian president said.