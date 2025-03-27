Zelensky Says Putin 'Will Die Soon' Amid Growing Speculation About Russian Dictator's Ailing Health

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted that Vladimir Putin "will soon die" amid growing speculation about the Russian leader's deteriorating health. He also warned the U.S. against aiding Moscow in breaking free from political and economic isolation.

Zelensky made the harsh remarks about Putin's condition during an interview with journalists in Paris after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. "He [Putin] will die soon, and that's a fact, and it will come to an end," he said. Zelensky's blunt assessment comes amid years of speculation regarding the Russian leader's health issues, with reports suggesting he has suffered strokes, battled various forms of cancer, and may also have Parkinson's disease.

Zelensky Sees End of Putin Soon

Zelensky made the prediction while urging the U.S. to "stay strong" and resist giving in to the Kremlin's demands during ongoing cease-fire and peace negotiations. "It is very important that America does not help Putin to get out of this global isolation now," Zelensky said.

"I believe that this is dangerous. This is one of the most dangerous moments."

Despite his efforts to present a strong, masculine image, rumors about Putin's health have persisted for years. In recent times, the 72-year-old has been seen with a swollen face, a twitching leg, and bloodshot eyes, further fueling speculation.

One particular famous incident in 2022 saw the Russian leader slumping in a chair, gripping a table, and slurring his speech during a meeting with then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Reports have also described him coughing frequently, along with involuntary jerky movements in his hands and feet.

On multiple occasions, he has also been seen walking with a limp. There have also been claims that he could be suffering from cancer and Parkinson's disease.

Concerns Over Putin's Health Grows

Zelensky further said that Putin, whom he expects to stay in power until his death, is afraid of his society becoming destabilized—adding that Western countries have the ability to increase that pressure.

"If they push Putin, he will face destabilization in his society, and he will fear it," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky's comments came as he prepared to meet with European leaders in Paris on Thursday to discuss efforts to establish a lasting cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

The U.S. will not have a representative at the meeting.

The development follows the recent U.S. announcement that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to halt military attacks in the Black Sea. However, both nations quickly accused each other of violating the terms of the tentative U.S.-mediated agreement, highlighting the difficulties in reaching a broader peace settlement.