Who Was Adriana Sylmetaj? Pregnant Woman Thrown Out of Car and Killed after Drunk Boyfriend Crashes into Wall in Staten Island

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was killed along with her unborn baby after her drunk partner crashed his Dodge Challenger at high speed in Satan Island, according to police. Expecting mother Adriana Sylmetaj was ejected from the car after it struck a utility pole around 5 am on Sunday morning, resulting in the car splitting into three pieces.

Adem Nikeziq, 30, Adriana's boyfriend, was charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, and drunk driving, according to an NYPD official A registry at Buy Buy Baby listed to Nikeziq and Sylmetaj shows that the couple was expecting a baby girl on April 12 but now the partner is facing manslaughter charges.

Killed His Wife and Unborn Baby

According to police, Sylmetaj and Nikeziq, originally from Albania, were driving south on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp around 4.44 am, when Nikeziq lost control. According to authorities, the car struck a barrier wall before veering off the road and slamming into a wooden utility pole.

Sylmetaj was said to have been ejected from the car due to the impact of the crash, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Police noticed that Nikeziq, a resident of the borough, appeared to be intoxicated, following which he was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Nikesiq and Sylmetaj of Great Kills were listed as expectant parents on a BuyBuy Baby registry. The page said the baby was due on April 12.

A crib, a baby lounger, and a variety of clothes are among the things offered.

Friends and Family Devastated

Nikeziq was referred to as "a shame to the Albanian community" in a memorial to Sylmetaj that was put online. "He's going away for the rest of his life and that's still not good enough for that piece of s**t," one of the heartbroken relatives of Sylmetaj told the New York Post outside her home on Sunday.

"They couldn't save the baby," he said. "We're never going to be ok. None of us. We've experienced a terrible tragedy."

"I don't understand how the [utility] pole is still standing," Mario Basso, owner of H20 Auto Spa near the site of the crash told the outlet. "It was hit so hard."

According to her Facebook page, Sylmetaj is originally from Brooklyn but attended the College of Staten Island up until last year after graduating from New Dorp High School in Staten Island.

According to her profile, she was employed at NYU Langone Health and Pleasant Plains Animal Hospital South.