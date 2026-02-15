Who Was Aaron Stokes? Founder of EuroFix and Shop Fix Academy Among Four Killed in Plane Crash Near Colorado Ski Resort

A millionaire CEO and a business owner from Tennessee were two of the four victims who were killed when a small aircraft went down near the Colorado ski town of Steamboat Springs early Friday.

Authorities said the victims included Aaron Stokes, 46, the founder of EuroFix and Shop Fix Academy, and Austin Huskey, 37, the CEO and third-generation owner of Huskey Tuss and Building Supply. The two were aboard an Epic E1000 turboprop that crashed around 12:20 a.m. in the Emerald Mountains. Also traveling with them were Stokes' son, Jackson Stokes, and his nephew, Colin Stokes. The FAA and the NTSB are working to figure out what caused the crash.

Tragic End

The aircraft was registered to ALS Aviation LLC, records show. Stokes was widely respected in the automotive repair world as the founder of Shop Fix Academy, a coaching and leadership program that supported more than 1,500 independent auto repair shop owners across North America, according to The Tennessean.

He got his start in the industry after a car accident left him stranded in another state with no money, according to his biography on the EuroFix website. To get back home to Franklin, Tennessee, he took on odd jobs and taught himself how to repair cars — first to fix his own vehicle and then as a way forward.

Although he had spent much of his childhood tinkering with dirt bikes and four-wheelers, Stokes later said that experience cemented his passion for car repair and pushed him to start his own business. Along the way, he also shared his expertise as the host of the radio show Fixin' Cars with Aaron Stokes.

Stokes opened his first repair shop in 1999, working out of a one-car garage near downtown Franklin. Within five years, the business had outgrown the space, forcing him to move into a larger location as demand for his work continued to grow.

"This "tipping point" was the catalyst that paved the way for future locations across Middle Tennessee," the website says.

The business eventually grew to five locations across Middle Tennessee.

On the company website, Stokes is quoted as saying, "I started this business with $50 in tools and an idea, that there is a better way to do auto repair. I believe we have found that."

Star in His Own Right

The journey wasn't always smooth. The EuroFix website describes a period when the company faced an "unexpected and extremely challenging obstacle," one that nearly cost Stokes everything. Still, he managed to rebuild, and as his shops recovered, other auto repair owners began turning to him for guidance.

That demand for mentorship ultimately led him to create Shop Fix Academy, where he became known for his belief that when you "fix the owner, you fix the shop" — strengthening not just the business, but the family behind it as well.

Today, Stokes is remembered in an online obituary as "a self-made multimillionaire with 25 years of entrepreneurial experience," a legacy built from resilience, hard-earned lessons, and a passion for helping others succeed.

"His enduring legacy includes the upcoming Tektonic 2026 conference, an event he championed to foster industry collaboration and growth," it continued.

Beyond his work, Stokes was remembered for his lively personality, genuine kindness, and love of adventure. According to his obituary, he approached life with energy and enthusiasm, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.