JFK Jr. was trending on Twitter on Wednesday thanks to a wild QAnon conspiracy theory that believes he is still alive and has emerged from his 22-year hiatus to become former President Donald Trump's running mate in 2021.

John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the 35th president, died in July 1999 when the airplane he was flying crashed off Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts but Trump supporters believe a guy from Pittsburgh named Vincent Fusca is actually JFK Jr.



Who is Vincent Fusca?

Fusca, who is described as a "fedora-wearing Trump superfan from Pennsylvania" is a frequent attendee at Trump rallies and is often seen in the background of photos of Trump during his speeches. Some QAnon supporters have pointed to Fusca's presence at Trump rallies as proof that Fusca is actually JFK Jr. in disguise, and has altered his appearance with veneers and plastic surgery in order to pass through society undetected. As a result of this theory, Fusca has become something of a mega-celebrity in QAnon world and has been seen posing with Trump supporters for photos.

Trump/Kennedy 2021

During the 2020 presidential campaign, QAnon followers tried to push the unfounded claim that Kennedy had faked his own death to avoid being targeted by Hillary Clinton and was a Trump supporter who would replace Mike Pence on the Republican ticket. The conspiracy theory has now resurfaced on social media in the wake of a series of viral videos posted by Jason Selvig and Davram Steifler of the comedy duo "The Good Liars" that is known for their political pranks.

In a video posted by The Good Liars on Tuesday, Selvig asks a woman wearing a t-shirt that reads, "Trump/Kennedy 2021." When Selvig asks the woman about the meaning of the words written on her t-shirt, she replies, "I think that JFK Jr is still alive."

"The guy that died in the plane crash in the late 90s? You think he's alive," Selvig asks, to which the woman answers, "I do." "And he's gonna come back and be [vice president] with Trump this year?" Selvig again questioned the woman and she replied, "I hope so."

However, when Selvig asked how that would happen and whether there would be a new election this year, she responds with, "There's a lot of things I think have happened and there's some things I think I know and a lot of things I don't."

Selvig then asked, "One thing you know is John F. Kennedy Jr is still alive?," to which the woman replied, "That's what I believe." When asked if she would bet a $100 that JFK Jr. won't come back from the dead, she agrees says, "Oh I don't think he's dead."

In another video, Selvig caught up with the man QAnon believers think is JFK Jr. following a Trump rally. "It's him! It's JFK Jr," Selvig says to Fusca. You're back! It is unbelievable to see you."

"We got to get going," Fusca says after noticing that he's being filmed.

"Are you JFK? Just yes or no," Selvig asks, but Fusca continues walking away.

"How did you survive the plane crash or was it just faked," Selvig jokes before Steifler asks him to wink twice if he's JFK.