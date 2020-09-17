Victoria Greer, superintendent at Sharon Public Schools in Massachusetts, filed a charge of racial discrimination against the school committee who decided not to renew her contract. Greer, who is the first black woman to be hired as a superintendent at Sharon, alleged she was subjected to "demeaning and racist comments" by some committee members.

Greer filed the charge on Tuesday and the following Sharon School Committee meeting placed her on administrative leave and voted not extend her contract, which will expire on June 30, 2021. "The Sharon School Committee has voted not to renew the contract of Dr. Victoria Greer as Superintendent of Sharon Public Schools. Dr. Greer's contract with the district expires on June 30, 2021. The Sharon School Committee will have no further comment on this matter," the committee said, according to CBS Local.

In her complaint, Greer said Sharon School Committee Chair Judy Crosby was one of the two members who made racist remarks at her. Her complaint also alleged that one member told her that black students were "insignificant" when she tried to advocate for more African-American students in advanced placement courses. The members "were often so abusive and demeaning toward me, by shouting and yelling," that led to the suspension of meetings most of the times.

Greer also has alleged that she had to face "demeaning and racist comments by members of the School Committee, abusive and disparate treatment, and unjustified and highly subjective attacks regarding my performance."

A rally was organized on Wednesday in support of Greer. Lori Bihler of Sharon Racial Equity Alliance told NBC Boston that the alleged racial discrimination against the superintendent has showed a pattern of mistreatment against black women in education.

Who is Victoria Greer?

Greer has been working as the superintendent at the Sharon Schools since July 2017. She is the first black person of color to be hired as the superintendent in Sharon.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Greer described herself as an instructor who believed in "improving educational opportunities for every student by designing effective educational practices and administrative teams." Before her current stint, she worked as a consultant writer in 2015 at a local publication and as assistant superintendent at Cambridge Public Schools.

Recently, she had been in negotiations with Sharon Teachers Association over reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.