Who is Veronika Troshina? Russian Porn Star Shoots Racy Video on Sacred Bali Volcano

Russian porn star Veronika Troshina and her partner have been in controversy for shooting an X-rated video on a sacred mountain in Bali, Indonesia. Now, Troshina, 22, and her partner Mikhail Morozov, 26, are the most wanted by the police for alleged public indecency offenses tied to their racy shooting on the Bali mountain considered to be highly sacred.

Reportedly, the X-rated video scene the couple shot in Bali's sacred mountain has been grabbed much attention on the X-rated site, 'PornHub', where it has been watched more than a million times. Veronika Troshina and her partner are nowhere to be found by the Bali police after the racy video on the sacred mountain became a run-away hit on the X-rated site. Both of them hail from Raibinsk, which is about 165 miles from Moscow in Russia.

According to the local media of Bali, the video was shot by the couple a few months ago. Last year Troshina took to her official Twitter account to promote the controversial video on one of the most sacred Hindu spots on the island of Bali. Reportedly, the video was shot in Mount Batur, also known as a holy hill as a very popular temple named Pura Batur is situated on the mountain where many devotees offer their prayers every year. The racy video of the Russian couple has created a lot of controversy in Bali for the past few days.

Who is Veronika Troshina?

Veronika Troshina is an actress cum porn star from Russia who graduated in 2017. Troshina is very active on social media including on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. She often shares her X-rated videos on social media platforms leaving fans wanting more. Troshina and her partner love to post their private pictures on social media.

Veronika Troshina To Go To Jail For Shooting X-Rated Video on Sacred Bali Mountain?

After the police got wind of the X-rated video, they began to verify the identities of the couple to determine if they were still in Indonesian. According to the local media, if Troshina and her partner are caught by the authorities, they could face incarceration for nearly three years. However, there's no comment from the Russian couple regarding this matter on social media.