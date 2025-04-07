Who is Vem Miller? Man Falsely Accused of Plotting Trump Assassination files $100mn defamation lawsuit against California Sheriff

A California man once accused of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump is now fighting to reclaim his reputation and livelihood. Vem Miller, arrested before a Trump rally in Coachella Valley last October, is suing Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco for $100 million. He claims the sheriff's statements destroyed his life and unfairly branded him as an "assassin."​

Miller says the accusation has driven him into hiding. He now lives in fear, facing online hate, death threats, and the collapse of personal relationships. "This 'assassin guy' label destroyed everything," he told Newsweek in a phone interview.​

The 2023 incident gained national attention when Miller was arrested near the rally site. Officers reportedly found a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine in his car. Miller also allegedly had fake press passes and IDs—claims he firmly denies.​The Independent

Despite the headlines, Miller was never charged with attempting to harm Trump. He pleaded not guilty to two gun possession charges. One of them, he says, is baseless because the shotgun wasn't even loaded.​BBC News

Federal agencies supported his stance. In a joint statement, the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed Trump was never in any danger and the situation did not impact their protective efforts.​

Still, the damage was already done. Miller says Bianco's public comments labeled him as a threat. The sheriff reportedly said Miller was "probably" an assassin, a remark that Miller believes crossed a line.​

The sensitivity surrounding threats to political figures has been heightened since the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in July 2024. During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight rounds from an AR-15–style rifle, grazing Trump's ear and causing injuries to others before being fatally shot by Secret Service agents. This incident underscored the critical importance of accurate threat assessment and the potential consequences of misjudgments. ​The Independent+8Wikipedia+8Wikipedia+8

"It's been hell," Miller said. "I went through a messy divorce, and my relationship with my kids was already strained. After this, I lost all contact with them. Now, everything I do is shadowed by this false image of me."​

He added, "Try dating or renting an apartment when your name brings up 40 pages of controversy on Google. No one wants to be around someone accused of trying to kill a former president."​Wikipedia

Miller says he was attending the rally as a journalist. He's the founder of America Happens Network, a media group he started in 2007. He claims he was honest with officers at the checkpoint and disclosed the firearms in his vehicle.​

"I never had fake IDs. I never posed as anyone I wasn't. I told the truth from the start," Miller insisted. "Bianco made these false claims to boost his image, probably to gain attention for his future political campaign."​

Sheriff Bianco, a Republican, is running for California governor in 2026. Miller argues the sheriff used the arrest for publicity. "He tried to character-assassinate me to make headlines. Now I'm the one paying the price," he said.​

Miller's defamation lawsuit is now making waves. He says the suit is about more than his personal situation. It's about accountability. "This isn't just about me," he explained. "It's about holding people like Bianco responsible. These types of officials are becoming the norm in America—and that's dangerous."​

He hopes the lawsuit will set a legal example and restore his name. For now, though, he says the damage is deep. "The smear campaign left a permanent mark. I just want my life back."​BBC News

As the case moves forward, it brings up major questions about the limits of law enforcement speech and the impact of public accusations. Miller insists the truth will come out. "I'm not a criminal. I'm a journalist. And I've done nothing wrong," he said.​Wikipedia+1ABC+1

The sheriff's office has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.