Who is Ugolik? Ukrainian Sniper Charcol Compared to 'Lady Death' Joins Fight Against Russia

A female Ukrainian sniper, who goes by the name Ugolik, has joined Kyiv's fight against Russia. Ugolik, who is compared to fearsome WWII-era sniper Lady Death, rejoined Ukraine's Armed forces after leaving the service in January.

So far, her real name has not been revealed but she was introduced by Ukraine's forces this week.

She had joined the Ukrainian Marines in 2017 and served on numerous tours as she had also fought against the Russia-backed terrorists in Ukraine's east region.

Charcol's War Cry

Ugolik, who is also known as Charcol, has become significant in Ukraine's fight against Russia as the fearsome fighter's entry into the war has boosted the troops' confidence.

"We must take them all out. These people are not human beings. Even the fascists were not as vile as these orcs. We must defeat them," said Charcol making it the latest war cry of Ukrainian forces, according to The Times.

She is back in the ranks of Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrogradsky's 35th infantry unit within a month after leaving the forces.

Who Was Lady Death?

Charcol is compared to Lady Death, a WWII-era Ukrainian sniper named Lyudmila Pavlichenko who had killed 309 Nazis during the war. She is known as the most fearsome fighter in Ukraine's history and was nicknamed Lady Death.

She was honored as the 'Hero of the Soviet Union' and was pictured on the postage stamps after the war. Then the three Allied leaders, Winston Churchill, Franklin D Roosevelt, and Joseph Stalin had met Pavlichenko for her key role in the war.

In the Ukraine-Russia war, many fearsome fighters and snipers joined Kyiv's battle with Moscow. Last month reports had emerged that one of the world's deadliest snipers Wali joined Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Wali, who had fought in Afghanistan against the terrorists, heard that Ukraine needed snipers as President Volodymyr Zelensky had urged that people from across the world who want to help Ukraine and have military experience could join Kyiv's fight against Russia. Wali had also fought with Kurds against ISIS in Syria.