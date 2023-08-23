Who is Tracy Marie Fiorenza? Chicago Woman Threatens to Kill Donald Trump and His Son Barron

A woman named Tracy Marie Fiorenza has been indicted in federal court on charges of making threats to kill former President Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son Barron. Fiorenza, a 41-year-old resident of Plainfield, Illinois, was taken into custody on Monday following a federal criminal complaint filed in Florida.

The complaint, which was unsealed last week, alleges that on May 21, Fiorenza sent an email to the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach County. In the email, she stated, "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Baron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!"

She sent a second email to the headmaster, threatening to "slam a bullet in Baron Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE." Following these threats, the U.S. Secret Service contacted her. She subsequently participated in a voluntary audio and video interview with agents at the Chicago field office on June 14.

During the interview, she admitted to intentionally composing and sending those threatening emails from her residence in Plainfield. The complaint asserts that there is probable cause to believe that Fiorenza knowingly and willfully made threats via commercial email to cause harm to the former President of the United States and a member of a former President's immediate family. The charge is categorized as "transmitting threats to kill or injure another person in interstate commerce."

Fiorenza is scheduled to make a court appearance later on Monday. A social media profile, seemingly belonging to an individual with the same name from the Chicago area, indicates that Fiorenza was formerly employed as a teacher at Chicago Public Schools. According to CPS, she held this position for a duration of less than a year, from September 22, 2019, to her termination on August 30, 2020.

The account's page contained numerous posts expressing criticism of Trump, including allegations that Barron's school enrollment was based on fabricated test scores, false claims about the Trump family's involvement in a "Hollywood pedophile/rape ring," and an image depicting a hanging Trump doll with a noose. The page also featured references to the illuminati.

Among the listed "life events" on the profile was an entry titled "contacts the United States Secret Service." A description of the event, purportedly occurring on April 15, 2022, read, "Contacted the Chicago Office! Notes are not being passed down accurately. Trump family Hollywood pedophile ring in the Arts with child trafficking!"