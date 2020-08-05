The TikTok star Tony Lopez is again trending on social media, this time he is receiving massive hate messages for posting his shirtless video. Lopez has 20 million followers and is regularly criticized for his sexist posts on the short-video app.

Despite being hated by people, his videos get massive views and landed the 20-year-old TikTok star in The Hype House, a content creator circle. He joined The Hype House along with his 23-year-old brother Ondreaz. Thus, he is a part of the 19 TikTok influencers who live in a mansion in Los Angeles, creating and sharing content for the app.

But reports claimed that Lopez lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, in his hometown. Lopez is also rumored to have dated Sofie Dossi and Nikita Dragun. The TikTok star is said to have property worth $2 million.

The Tony Lopez Expose'

The hatred towards the social media content maker can be estimated by looking at the Twitter thread "exposing Tony Lopez". In fact, his Twitter page has been canceled after this expose'. The thread had slammed Lopez for his sexist, homophobic tweets.

He was also accused of asking teenage girls to send their photos. Following the backlash, Lopez was forced to apologize. "Just wanted to apologize for any old childish tweets that I made 5-6 years ago if I offended anyone I apologize deeply. It offends me reading those now as well. I know people are gonna keep talking about it," he wrote on Twitter.

From Testing COVID-19 Positive to Trump Appeal

In July, a message stating that Tony Lopez is dead was making rounds in social media. Some messages claimed that he died of a car crash and others said he breathed his last after he was stabbed. Lopez himself took to Twitter to state that he was alive.

The controversies surrounding him do not stop here. Recently, he was also accused of faking his COVID-19 test results. It was alleged that he announced his result was negative when actually he tested positive for coronavirus.

The TikTok star was in for a shock when the U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the app will be banned in America. Lopez made a dancing video again with the caption, "Yo fam, don't ban TikTok we need that s*t.," directing at Trump, asking him not to ban the app.