Microsoft is currently in talks of acquiring TikTok, the video app, according to reports as the US President Donald Trump mentioned that he will be taking steps to effectively ban the app in the US. As per the reports, it is not clear at what stage the talks are at present between Microsoft and TikTok, but any deal can help alter the ownership of the video app.

TikTok is currently owned by ByteDance, which is a Chinese company, and the Trump administration has raised questions about the security of the users regarding the app. As reported by the Bloomberg, the president was going to announce an order, which will force the Chinese company to sell TikTok to US operations.

Microsoft and TikTok

"We're looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok," Trump told reporters on Friday before he headed for Florida. "We may be doing some other things. There's a couple of options. But a lot of things are happening, so we'll see what happens. But we are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok," he added as quoted by The New York Times.

The representatives from TikTok did not respond as a spokesperson of Microsoft also declined to make any comments. In recent times lawmakers and the Trump administration have raised questions about TikTok's relationship with the Chinese government. The app has been under review since late last year by the Committee of Foreign in the US.

In recent times, reports have claimed that the TikTok is planning to shift its headquarters and also has been in talks with American investors like Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic for the selling of the app. The app was acquired by ByteDance in 2017.

The app was banned in India along with some other Chinese apps following the face-off between the Chinese and Indian army at the Galwan valley near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.