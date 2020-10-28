Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, has claimed that democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was aware of the shady business dealings of his son with a Chinese firm. Bobulinski said he had warned the Biden clan about the possibility of Hunter's deals jeopardising Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

With the US Presidential elections round the corner, Biden's campaign was hit by the laptop scandal of his younger son, Hunter Biden. The laptop not only carried mails disclosing Biden's meetings with Ukranians, but also revealed a series of scandalous pictures and videos of Hunter having sex with several women.

Bobulinski Says Biden Family Wasn't Concerned About Hunter's Shady Dealings

Barely a week ago, Bobulinski had claimed that he has documents to prove that Joe Biden accepted money from firms in China and Ukraine, during his tenure as the US Vice President.

During an interview on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight', Bobulinski said during a meeting with Jim Biden, brother of former US Vice President, at the Peninsula Hotel, he had raised concern about Hunter's business deals impacting Biden's presidential campaign. "I remember saying, 'How are you guys getting away with this?Aren't you concerned?', he said adding that after a chuckle Jim Biden said 'Plausible Deniability'.

A Navy veteran, Bobulinski was the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings. The firm was a venture involving Chinese energy company CEFC and the Biden family. He further elaborated on his meeting with Joe Biden on May 2, 2017. Stating that he was introduced to the former Vice President by Jim and Hunter Biden during a conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Bobulinski said that Bidens were putting their entire family legacy on the line and knew exactly what they were doing.

"Why on 10:38 on the night of May 2 would Joe Biden take time out of his schedule to take time with me, behind a column so people could not see us, to have a discussion with his family and my family and business at a very high level?" he added.

'Big Guy' in the email was Joe Biden, Bobulinski

The rumours of former Vice President accepting money from the Chinese firm were denied by Biden during the presidential debate held last week. "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life. We learned this president ... has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever, ever, ever," he was quoted by Fox News.

However, in a series of emails with the Chinese energy firm, accessed by the outlet, it has been revealed that there was discussion on the 'remuneration packages' for six persons. A note in the email, which addressed Hunter as 'Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,' mentioned, "Hunter [Biden] has some office expectations he will elaborate. A proposed equity split references '20' for 'H' and '10 held by H for the big guy?"

Bobulinski claimed that while 'H' in the email referred to Hunter, the 'big guy' was in reference to Joe Biden.