Hours after a series of sex videos and images from Hunter Biden's laptop were leaked online, rumours about his death surfaced on social media. Conspiracy theorists also claimed that democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden cancelled his campaign following the death of his second son.

As previously reported, the controversy surrounding the laptop of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden's younger son erupted after a leaked email claimed that Biden met with a top executive of Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma in 2015, at the behest of Hunter Biden.

The report was made on the basis of an email recovered from the damaged laptop of Hunter. Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, who had leaked the email to the outlet, had said that the laptop also contained a lot of graphic content.

Hunter Biden Dies On a Crack Overdose?

The explicit images and video were shared on Chinese video platform GTV, a subsidiary of GTV Media Group, which was founded by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, and Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump, in April. The series of viral images and videos showed Hunter using drugs and engaging in sexual acts with multiple women.

Hours later, an anonymous user posted online regarding the death of Hunter. "Don't ask me how I know but Hunter Biden died on a crack overdose over 20 minutes ago. Joe Biden is already on his way to the hospital," the screenshot of the viral post read.

Notably, the damaged laptop from which the videos and images were leaked was handed over to a Delaware-based computer repair shop by Hunter himself. The repair shop owner claimed that despite several reminders nobody came to claim the laptop. After looking at the content recovered from the hard drive, the owner handed over the content to Rudy Giuliani and FBI.

Twitter abuzz with Rumours of Hunter's Death?

Despite the viral claim about Hunter's death holding no solid ground, it definitely created a stir on the microblogging site, with several users sharing the screenshot and claiming that Hunter committed suicide by drug overdose.

"Hearing Hunter Biden might be dead... This would be pretty wild," wrote a user.

"If we find out Hunter Biden is dead in the morning, reject the "he overdosed" narrative. Check the Clinton Hit List," wrote another.

"Multiple rumours that Hunter Biden is dead. Crack overdose / suicide. Cannot verify at this time. The laptop and the 10% Big Guy seem to be having problems," chimed another.