Who is Tobias Marcus Nuttal? 32-year-old Occult Podcaster Charged with Murdering his Girlfriend

Tobias Marcus Nuttall, 32, a podcast host from Perth, has been charged with the alleged murder of his girlfriend. He is the co-host of the podcast "Waking World," which explores the occult, spirituality, and conspiracy theories.

On Friday, August 22, Nuttall faced the Perth Magistrates Court. He is accused of stabbing his 30-year-old partner at a house in Bassendean on Wednesday, August 20. Police said they received a call to a home on Reid Street about 12:30 that day. Officers found the woman with serious stab wounds. She was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital but later died from her injuries.

Nuttall was taken into custody from the scene of the crime. During his court appearance, he spoke only to confirm his name. He did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody. His next court hearing is scheduled on September 17 at Stirling Gardens Magistrates' Court.

Before the incident, Nuttall had presented himself as an advocate of alternative thinking. According to his social media account details, after graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Philosophy in 2019, Nuttal worked with a recruitment company in New South Wales. Later, he launched Waking World with his friend and co-host Dale.

According to its description on Spotify, the podcast is "where reality gets a reality check." The episodes often covered themes of occult truths, spirituality, and hidden knowledge. After news of the arrest, Dale addressed listeners in a recent episode. He confirmed that the future of the podcast was in doubt. "It has nothing to do with whether we have fallen out," he said. "Toby has been charged with an extremely, extremely serious offense in Perth.

Forensic teams continued searching the Bassendean property on Thursday. Western Australia Police have not released further details about what led to the incident.

The case has garnered widespread attention due to Nuttall's profile in the alternative media sphere. Many listeners said they were shocked by the news; few call the situation "unreal."