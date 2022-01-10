Who is Thomas Apollo? Disturbing Video Shows Anti-Vaxxer Attacking COVID Staff in California Clinic

A newly released video showed an anti-vaxxer man attacking health care workers at a COVID-19 clinic in California. The incident took place last month on December 30. The attacker, identified as Thomas Apollo, 43, referred to the medical professionals as 'murderers.'

Apollo visited the mobile vaccine clinic in Tustin run by 'Families Together' of Orange County. The video showed Apollo, dressed in a white T-shirt striking the health care workers before getting restrained by the police. According to the LA Times, Apollo even accused the health care workers of being a part of the 'COVID-19 fraud.'

One of the victims, Parsia Jahanbani told the LA Times that Apollo became infuriated when asked to put on a mask by a security guard. Following the altercation, he attacked Jahanbani and another health care worker, whose identity is not known at the moment.

Attack

Jahanbani noted that the other health care worker, who wished to remain anonymous suffered a 'few pretty strong punches to the head.' Several people had to step in to remove Apollo from the scene. The health care worker received emergency medical care afterward. "The medical assistant was taken to the emergency room and returned to work Tuesday looking like a boxer after a fight," Alexander Rossel, the CEO of the clinic 'Families Together' said.

Jahanbani told the outlet that it took 15 minutes for the police personnel to restrain Apollo, who was 'irate and shouting profanities.' A spokesperson for the unidentified, attacked healthcare worker noted that police used a stun gun on him thrice during the struggle and were left with scratchess on their arms.

Harassment

A rep for the Tustin Police Department informed that Apollo was arrested on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest. However, according to inmate records, he was released the following day.

Alexander Rossel said that health care workers have experienced harassment frequently from anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.