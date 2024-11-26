Who Is Teresa Gomez? Family of Grandmother Fatally Shot by Las Cruces Officer Secures $20 Million Settlement

n

The city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of Teresa Gomez, a 45-year-old grandmother, in October 2023. This marks the city's largest civil settlement, according to local media reports.

The shooting involved former Las Cruces Police Department officer Felipe Hernandez. Gomez was shot while sitting in her car after a confrontation with Hernandez. Her family filed a federal lawsuit against the city, the police chief, and three officers, alleging misconduct and excessive force.

Court documents show the settlement was finalized on November 7, 2024. In a public statement, the city expressed condolences to Gomez's family, calling the settlement a reflection of the city's profound sense of loss.

Hernandez was terminated from the police force months after the incident and now faces a second-degree murder charge. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled for June 2, 2025.

Body-Cam Footage Reveals Tense Encounter

Body-camera footage captured the confrontation between Hernandez and Gomez. The video shows Hernandez accusing Gomez and her passenger of trespassing while they sat in a car outside a public housing complex.

Hernandez issued commands, some peppered with profanities, and threatened to arrest Gomez. She explained she was visiting someone at the complex and looking for her car keys. Despite complying with some of his demands, Hernandez continued pressing Gomez.

After briefly stepping out of her car, Gomez found her keys and returned to the driver's seat with Hernandez's permission. Moments later, she started her car, shifted gears, and moved the vehicle. Hernandez shouted "stop" multiple times before firing his weapon.

The lawsuit filed by Gomez's family claims she posed no threat and accuses Hernandez of leaving her to bleed in her car without rendering aid.

Allegations of Excessive Force

The complaint alleges systemic issues within the Las Cruces Police Department, claiming a "de facto policy of indifference" allowed officers to escalate confrontations and use deadly force unnecessarily. It also highlights a pattern of excessive force disproportionately affecting people of color, like Gomez, who was Hispanic.

Gomez's family expressed their grief over her loss and frustration with the circumstances surrounding her death. Angela Lozano-Gutierrez, Gomez's sister, described the incident as "shocking" and said the family is struggling to heal.

"We may never get the apology we need," Lozano-Gutierrez said. "We're just trying to cling to each other and keep living the way she would have wanted us to."

The $20 million settlement aims to bring some closure to Gomez's family while drawing attention to broader concerns about police practices in the community.