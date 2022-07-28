Who is Tarjit Singh? Transgender Man Who Used 'Ultra-Realistic' Prosthetic Penis to Act Male, Dupe Women into Having Sex with Him Jailed for 10 Years

A transgender man who tricked three women into sexual relationships by using a prosthetic penis has been jailed for 10 years.

Tarjit Singh, who was born a female named Hannah Walters but now identifies as a man, became abusive after the women found out about his secret, in encounters that took place between June 2010 and March 2016.

Singh Would Keep Clothing On, Lights Off and Have Sex with the Women

During the course of the relationships, the 32-year-old would keep clothing on and have sex with the women using a prosthetic penis in the dark. One of the victims was 16 years old when the relationship began.

Singh told one victim he was born a boy, had a sex change to become a woman, and now wanted to be a man again. He told another victim he would be having a sex change to become a woman. The latter victim met with Singh after what she believed was the sex change operation, and noticed that he now had breasts but no scarring.

The 32-year-old met vulnerable victims through social media and in chicken shops, while the third victim â€“ who has learning difficulties â€“ was lured through a dating site called Plenty of Fish. Singh was caught out after a relationship became abusive and the victim made a complaint to the police. The investigation then linked back to two earlier victims.

During the trial, the prosecution was able to present mobile phone evidence that showed a history of websites visited by Singh, which included FreeToMProsthetics.com, a company that makes ultra-realistic prosthetic penises.

Singh Became Abusive After the Women Found Out



The court heard how Singh threatened to set fire to one victim after attacking her with lighter fluid and subsequently fracturing her nose with a mobile phone. The court also heard how Singh slapped and punched her.

Singh, of Enfield, north London, was convicted of three counts of assault by penetration, six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of making a threat to kill, after a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court earlier this year.

Judge: Singh 'Chose the Path of Deceit'

Giving the sentence on Wednesday, judge Oscar Del Fabbro said Singh represented a "risk to the public of serious harm in the future" and was a "dangerous offender" who had committed repeated acts of violence and assaults against three "vulnerable" victims.He added that Singh was "an accomplished and manipulative liar" who had not been honest.

"Instead of opening a frank and honest discussion about your gender and how you wanted to live your life, you chose a different path â€“ you chose a path of deceit," he continued. "You persuaded them you were male and acted like you were male."

Singh will serve 10 years in prison with another three years on licence. A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed.