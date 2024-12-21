Who Is Taleb A? Dramatic Moment Saudi Doctor Is Arrested after Killing Two and Injuring Dozens in Car Attack in Germany's Christmas Market

A chilling video has emerged that captures the moment the Saudi physician who plowed his vehicle into a dense crowd at a German Christmas market, killing at least two and injuring nearly 70 others, was arrested. The driver, operating a dark-colored BMW, was arrested following the incident, which occurred at 7:04 PM on Friday in Magdeburg.

Video footage of the arrest shows armed officers surrounding a dark vehicle and directing a bearded man to step out slowly. Several cops were seen surrounding the man with their weapons drawn, shouting at him. Officers were also seen dispersing the crowd near the scene, while one crouched over the suspect with a flashlight.

Sinister Plan

The attacker has been identified as Taleb A., a psychiatrist specializing in psychotherapy, according to unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt who spoke to the dpa news agency. Taleb was born in Hofuf, a city in Saudi Arabia, Spiegel reported. Welt reported that he is a Saudi national born in 1974.

State leader Reiner Haselhoff confirmed that the suspect is a Saudi doctor practicing in Saxony-Anhalt. He said that the attack, officially resulting in two fatalities—though local media claims the death toll is 11—was carried out by a "lone" doctor who has held a permanent residence permit in Germany since 2006.

"From what we currently know he was a lone attacker so we don't think there is any further danger for the city," he added.

German broadcaster MDR reported that a potential explosive device was inside the vehicle, but authorities later confirmed that no such device was found. Although official reports say that two people, including a young child, lost their lives, local media outlets claim the death toll stands at 11.

According to Bild, the vehicle was driven "at least 400 meters (1,300 feet) through the Christmas market," per a police spokesperson.

Emergency responders, who have set up temporary treatment tents at the scene, said that at least 15 people sustained serious injuries. Local officials confirmed that roughly 100 firefighters from seven fire brigades and 50 rescue personnel were dispatched to the area.

Disturbing video footage, deemed too graphic to share, shows the dark car barreling into the packed crowd, leaving numerous people sprawled on the ground. Within moments, countless attendees can be seen fleeing in panic. Separate footage captures children crying as small groups gather around the injured in attempts to assist them.

Harrowing Scenes

One witness told the German newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung that the market resembled a "war zone." Another recounted that the car crashed into an area filled with families in the market's "fairytale section."

Local police announced on X that a large-scale operation was underway, promising further updates soon. The Magdeburg Christmas market, located near Magdeburg Town Hall and the River Elbe, was closed by organizers after the tragedy. They also urged people to vacate the city center.

A city spokesperson revealed that all hospitals were preparing for a mass casualty event. Magdeburg University Hospital reported treating 10 to 20 patients and bracing for more.

Nearby cities, including Halle—about 50 miles from Magdeburg—are also preparing their hospitals to accommodate victims. Additionally, Halle has heightened its own security measures following the incident.

Regional government representative Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif indicated that the act appeared to be intentional. "The pictures are terrible," Reif said. "My information is that a car drove into the Christmas market visitors, but I can't yet say from what direction and how far."