Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rushed to Hospital after 'Sustaining Injury' During Luxembourg Trip

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "sustained an injury" during a congressional delegation visit to a World War II battlefield in Luxembourg, her office revealed on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers attending the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Bulge in the Western European country.

She was injured and had to be "admitted to the hospital for evaluation," her spokesman, Ian Krager, confirmed to the media on Friday. Krager also said that Pelosi is receiving "excellent treatment" from doctors and medical staff. As a result of the injury, she will be canceling the remainder of her scheduled activities on the congressional delegation trip.

Injured and Hospitalized

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Krager said in a statement.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," Krager added.

"She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the [co-delegation's] engagements to honor the courage of our service members during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history."

A source told the Daily Mail that Pelosi slipped on some stairs during the visit, but her injuries are not severe.

The trip to Luxembourg, organized by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was arranged to mark the anniversary of the battle with a bipartisan group of around 20 lawmakers.

Pelosi's press rep also expressed her "thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to the people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe."

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny. She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon."

No Stopping Pelosi

Her incident comes just days after outgoing GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 82, fell during a Senate lunch earlier this week. He sustained a sprained wrist and a scrape on his face.

Pelosi recently won reelection in California and has indicated she plans to run again in 2026. Although she stepped down from her official Democratic leadership role in November 2022, she remains a powerful figure.

The lawmakers on the congressional delegation to Luxembourg are meeting with foreign leaders and dignitaries to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, one of the deadliest battles of World War II.

Earlier on Thursday, the Luxembourg Embassy shared a photo of the lawmakers to mark their visit.

"We welcome Bill Nelson and Members of Congress to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg and Belgium," the account wrote on on X.

"The sacrifices of brave #WWII soldiers echo from the past, reminding us that each generation must continue the fight for freedom and democracy."