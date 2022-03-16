Who is Susan Glasser? CNN's 'Vile' Analyst Under Fire For Mocking U.S Journalist's Death in Kyiv While Taking a Dig at Fox News

CNN Global Affairs Analyst Susan Glasser was slammed online after she mocked the death of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski in Ukraine on Monday. Zakrzewski died just outside of Kyiv after his crew's vehicle came under fire.

As the war enters into its third week, foreign journalists have been killed and injured while coming under shelling. U.S. journalist Brent Renaud was the first foreign journalist to be killed after being shot at in Irpin by Russian soldiers.

Glasser Appeared on CNN's Show Post Controversial Tweet

Announcing the tragic news, John Roberts wrote, "Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall. I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family."

Responding to the tweet, Glassers wrote, "What a tragedy. A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host."

However, she also praised the slain journalist. "So grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists, Ukrainian and foreign, have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war. Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to takeâ€”there are truly deadly consequences," read the tweet further.

Social Media Users Express Anger

Besides the insensitive tweet, what irked the social media users further was the fact that hours later Glassers appeared on CNN's Newsroom to discuss Ukraine.

"Exploiting the tragic death of a brave journalist in a war zone to smear another journalist as a Kremlin propagandist. These people's souls are rotted from the inside out: consumed with jingoism and a McCarthyite zeal to hunt traitors, leaving them convinced all tactics are just," tweeted reporter Glenn Greenwald.

"This is an incredibly sick and disgusting tweet by [Glasser] from the [New Yorker]. Truly a terrible response to a horrific tragedy and loss of life. Please join me in praying for Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and his family. May he Rest in Peace," Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler tweeted.

""This is gross. These people are evil. The folks who try to censor dissenting opinions and then exploit a tragedy think they are the good guys," wrote Fox News' Lisa Boothe.