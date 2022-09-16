Putin Forced His 'Sex Mad' Girlfriend To Undergo ABORTION; His RELATIONS With Alina Kabaeva Worsens

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his girlfriend to undergo the operation, according to a report. Alina Kabaeva was about to give birth to Putin's fourth child but it appears that Russia's strongman doesn't want any child from her. Her pregnancy was revealed a few months back.

Putin has termed her pregnancy untimely and undesirable. Due to the abortion order, relations between Kabaeva and Putin have worsened, according to the Telegram channel General SVR, which claims to have links with the Kremlin insiders.

Putin Terms Alina Kabaeva's Pregnancy Untimely

"We already talked at the beginning of May this year that Alina Kabaeva was pregnant, and after the sex of the unborn child became known, we reported that Putin and Kabaeva would soon have a girl. But Russian President Vladimir Putin considered Kabaeva's pregnancy untimely, and the birth of another, unplanned child, undesirable," according to General SVR.

Alina Underwent Abortion in August

Putin ordered gymnasts to undergo abortion in August when Alina was almost 20 weeks pregnant. She underwent abortion but the Olympic gold medalist had to face complications due to abortion, according to General SVR. She has not appeared in public after June this year.

Putin's Relations With Alina Worsens

It's claimed that General SVR is run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general, who goes by the alias Viktor Mikhailovich.

The channel claims posts are "written by retired and active members of the intelligence and secret services of several countries". The channel often shares nuggets of Kremlin gossip, although they are extremely hard to verify, according to Daily Star.

Putin Was Not Excited About Alina's Pregnancy

When Putin heard the news about Kabaeva's pregnancy, he was not excited. "I have enough children as it is, and had enough daughters long ago," said Putin, according to General SVR.

Putin has never acknowledged having a relationship with media mogul Kabaeva, who was previously thought to be hiding in Switzerland.

According to a local newspaper, she had a son in 2015 and another in 2019. Kabaeva won bronze in all-around gymnastics at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and gold in the same category at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Read more