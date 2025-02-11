Who is Steve Caudle? Tennessee Pastor Calls for Violence Against Elon Musk in Viral Video

A Tennessee pastor has sparked outrage after calling for violence against Elon Musk. Reverend Steve Caudle stated that sometimes violence is necessary, claiming there is no other way to fight the "ugly devil." His comments were captured in a viral video, where he urged resistance if Musk "forces his way into the treasury of the United States."

Pastor's Fiery Remarks

In his sermon, Caudle warned that the country is on the verge of bloodshed. "This is an attempt to take us back to a day we do not want to go to, and we will not go. Therefore, there will be conflict," he declared. He added that he prays for peace but insisted violence may be inevitable.

He continued, "When Elon Musk forces his way into the United States Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your social security check, there is a possibility of violence. Sometimes, the devil acts so ugly that you have no other choice but to fight."

Caudle justified his stance using religious rhetoric. "Some might say, 'Reverend, you shouldn't talk about violence. This isn't the Christian thing to do.' Well, why not? Jesus did. The kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force. The kingdom of God is a battlefield," he preached.

Backlash and Social Media Reactions

As the video circulated online, many users questioned whether Caudle had financial motivations. Some speculated he might be receiving funds from USAID, which Musk has criticized and vowed to shut down.

"He looks like he's reading from a prepared statement as he calls for violence," one person commented.

Others mocked the pastor's message. "I'm sure Jesus would love how the government wastes millions on drag/trans issues," another user wrote.

"This is not Christianity. It's a pulpit for collectivism. Steve Caudle does not worship Jesus Christ. He worships government," a critic stated.

Elon Musk Reacts

Musk responded after a user posted the video. "They are afraid that their fraud will be discovered," he commented.

In another post, he added, "This tells me that he is trying to hide MASSIVE fraud."

The billionaire has recently clashed with various organizations and government agencies over funding, transparency, and free speech. His reaction suggests he believes Caudle's speech is politically motivated.

The controversy continues to spread, igniting debates about free speech, religious influence, and political tensions.