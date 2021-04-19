Who is Stephen Broderick? Austin Shooting Suspect was Ex Detective Charged with Sexually Assaulting Child

Three people were killed in a shooting that took place in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

According to the police, the shooting took place at an apartment complex in Northwest Austin and stemmed from a domestic dispute as "the victims were all known to the suspect."

Police and SWAT teams responded to the shooting, but the suspect managed to get away. Two women and a man were killed in the incident. A child was involved, but is safe in police custody. A manhunt is now underway for the suspect, who police have identified as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick.

Arrested for Sexually Assaulting a 16-Year-Old

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective, who joined the department in March 2008. He was arrested for sexually assaulting a child in June 2020.

According to the arrest affidavit, the assault took place at a home in Elgin. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, reported the incident to her mother, who took her for an examination and doctors confirmed the abuse.

Broderick, a property crimes detective, was arrested on June 6 by the U.S. Marshals Service and charged with sexual assault of a child. He was placed on administrative leave without pay. He was booked into jail and spent 16 days behind bars before being released on bond, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

He resigned from the department following his arrest. Court and public records show that his wife filed for a protective order and divorce shortly after her husband's arrest.

Involvement in 2013 Shooting

According to a 2019 Facebook post from the police association, Broderick was promoted in February 2019. Prior to working with the TSCO, he was employed by the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office.

In March 2013, Broderick was one of two officers involved in shooting and critically injuring an elderly Del Valle man.The shooting occurred after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they saw 78-year-old Jose Manuel Cantu holding a firearm outside his house. The deputies repeatedly told Cantu to drop the weapon, which he disregarded, according to a press release. It said Cantu pointed the weapon at the deputies, who then fired at Cantu, striking him.

Manhunt for Broderick

It is not yet clear how the victims were related to Broderick. He has been described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a cap. He is also considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Austin Police Department's Interim Chief Joseph Chacon.

Broderick is currently at large and it is not clear if he fled on foot or by vehicle. The police have roped in their canine teams, air support, SWAT teams, and all other resources to search for Broderick and are also seeking the public's help to catch him with a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.