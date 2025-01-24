Who is Lexus Martinez? Marine Who Danced with Vice President JD Vance at the Inaugural Ball Calls it 'Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity'

Staff Sgt. Lexus Martinez, a 27-year-old Marine from Brooklyn, shared a moment she will never forget at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025. Martinez was selected to dance with Vice President JD Vance, marking a surreal experience that she credits to pure luck.

Martinez, a food service specialist with the Marine Corps Enlisted Aide Program in Washington, D.C., was honored to represent her branch. Each military branch chose one service member to dance with President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Vance, and Second Lady Usha Vance during the event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

"It felt like a dream," Martinez said. The Brooklyn native learned she had been chosen a week before Inauguration Day. On the night of the event, she rehearsed with other service members but didn't meet the vice president until moments before stepping on stage.

Backstage, Vice President Vance broke the ice with a light-hearted joke. "He said, 'I hope you don't step on my feet,' and I joked back, 'I hope you teach me how to dance,'" Martinez recalled. The exchange eased her nerves, and she described the vice president's humor as reminiscent of their shared Marine Corps background.

Vance, a Marine Corps veteran who served from 2003 to 2007, is the first vice president to have served in the Marines. He completed a combat tour in Iraq before leaving the military to pursue higher education.

During their dance, the pair talked about Martinez's nine-year career in the Marines and her various assignments. She said Vance made her feel at ease, describing their interaction as familial. "It felt natural. We were just two Marines talking like we were family," Martinez explained.

The dance ended quickly, but the memory left a lasting impact. Martinez felt honored to share the stage with someone who understood the Marine Corps bond. "He acknowledged me as a Marine, and it felt amazing to connect on that level," she said.

After the dance, Martinez and other service members helped present the ceremonial cake to President Trump and Vice President Vance before the night concluded.

Martinez's family, including her mother, sister, and brothers in New York, couldn't contain their excitement. "My phone was blowing up with messages," she said. Relatives from across the globe reached out to express their pride, with the moment bringing her family closer together.

Reflecting on the experience, Martinez called it "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." She hopes her story inspires others in the military and beyond.

"It was an incredible honor," Martinez said. "This night will stay with me forever."