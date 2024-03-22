Who is Stacey Michelle Walker? San Diego Drama Teacher Accused of Sexting Student, Sexually Assaulting Him

A 40-year-old Mt. Carmel High school teacher has been arrested for having a years-long sexual relationship with a student, who was 15 when the relationship began, according to San Diego Police.

Stacey Michelle Walker was taken into custody on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, facing multiple felony counts connected to sexual acts that are alleged to have taken place between 2017-19, according to NBC San Diego.

Walker Exchanged Explicit Texts, Videos and Photos with Student, Engaged in Sexual Acts with Him Multiple Times

Walker "began engaging the 15-year-old victim in conversations that became sexual in nature," according to a news release sent out Thursday by SDPD. "The victim and suspect then exchanged numerous photographs, videos and explicit text messages. Walker also met with the victim several times and engaged in various sex acts. The sexual assaults continued until after the victim turned 18-years-old."

The investigation began July 31 of last year, according to San Diego police, when the victim came forward to report that he had been sexually assaulted.



Principal Sends Parents Note, Says Walker Placed on Leave

A note from Principal Yael Bozzay was sent out Thursday to the families of Mt. Carmel High — which is in Rancho Peñasquitos and is part of the Poway Unified School District — that said school officials were cooperating with the investigation and that the Walker has been on leave and has not taught at the school this year.

"We have a strong 'Sundevil Way' culture among our students, staff and families because of the respect and care that we share for one another," Bozzay said in her note. "This includes fostering trust and ensuring safety for all students, which is of the utmost importance. Please speak with your student about the importance of reporting when they do not feel safe. Please reach out to me directly if you have any concerns related to this matter."

According to the school's 2021 yearbook, Walker taught theater tech and drama, as well as directed plays and musicals at the school. According to an article from the MCSUN.org website, Walker was not only a teacher at the school, she had also been a high school student herself there in the past.

Walker is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday afternoon in San Diego Superior Court downtown