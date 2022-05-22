Who is Sofiia Karkadym? British Man Leaves Wife of 10 Years For Ukrainian Refugee Who Stayed at Couple's House

Tony Garnett, a 29-year-old British man, left his partner of 10 years for a Ukrainian refugee whom the couple gave shelter to in their home. Garnett said it was love at first sight with 22-year-old Sofiia Karkadym.

A father of two, Garnett offered his house to a refugee under the Government's scheme through a Facebook post.

Ex-Lover Left Heartbroken

Claiming that Karkadym was after her partner from day one, Lorna Garnett said she is left heartbroken by Garnett's decision to leave her. Speaking to The Sun on Â­Sunday, Lorna said that she had her reservations at first about Â­taking a refugee into her home.

"We were bringing a stranger into our house to live with us. That's a major decision to take and though I was unsure, he wanted to do it. The situation in Ukraine is terrifying for ordinary people so I decided it was the right thing to do to put a roof over someone's head and help them when they were in desperate need. And this is how Sofiia repaid me for giving her a home," said the jilted lover.

Revealing that the Ukrainian refugee wooed her partner by wearing makeup and low cut tops when Garnett returned from his job as a security guard, Lorna said that Sofiia set her sights on Anthony from the start, decided she wanted him and she took him. "She didn't care about the devastation that was left behind. Everything I knew has been turned on its head in the space of two weeks," Lorna told the outlet.

Garnett Calls it Love

The Sun reported that Sofiia, an IT Professional, reached UK after fleeing the city of Lyiv in western Ukraine. Calling it 'love at first sight,' Sofiia told the outlet that as soon as she saw Garnett she fancied him. "It's been very quick but this is our love story. I know people will think badly of me but it happens. I could see how unhappy Tony was."

Admitting that he knew how devastating it is for his ex-lover, Garnett said the new lovers were sorry for the pain they caused. "I've discovered a connection with Sofiia like I've never had before. We're planning the rest of our life together." I know people will think this has happened so fast, but Sofiia and I know this is right," he added.