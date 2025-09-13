Who is Skye Valadez? Social Media Links Utah Transgender Artist to Charlie Kirk Death

The brutal murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University has ignited a firestorm of speculation online, and all eyes are currently on Utah-based transgender musician Skye Valadez.

On September 10, 2025, Kirk was shot dead at a campus event. A sniper firing from a rooftop with a high-powered bolt-action rifle was the culprit, authorities said. The gunman, who was described as a young man wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap, fled into the woods. The FBI subsequently recovered a Mauser .30-06 rifle in a towel.

With authorities searching for the gunman, the internet is on a hunt of its own for Valadez. Screenshots of a SoundCloud track called "Charlie Kirk Dead at 31" have circulated on platforms including Reddit, 4chan, and X. Some say the song was posted online weeks before the assassination and then removed. Users also noted Valadez's profile location, which listed his user as "leave me alone" after the shooting instead of his city, Ogden, Utah."

They also triggered raging speculation online, with some people claiming that Valadez must be somehow involved in the crime. Others reported that his Facebook page included cryptic posts at the time. "All the talk and all these rumors—law enforcement officials have said there is no factual basis to link Valadez to the sniper attack," Richert writes.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox pleaded with the public not to spread rumors during a press conference. He cautioned that foreign actors could be magnifying misinformation in an effort to sow confusion. The FBI echoed the call, stating that while tipsters have had their ideas evaluated, rumors on social media shouldn't be confused with the truth.

Still, Valadez's name continues to trend online. Some users characterize him as a digital artist and musician with a small following, while others insist the SoundCloud screenshots demonstrate premeditation. Neither Valadez nor his family has publicly responded, and calls to him by reporters have not been answered.

The official probe, meanwhile, remains steadfast on hard evidence. The recovered rifle, along with palm and foot impressions discovered near the scene, is being examined by forensic teams. The FBI has received nearly 7,000 tips, many of which are useful, in one of the largest manhunts in recent times. A reward of $100,000 has been offered for information on the shooter's whereabouts.

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Frantzve Kirk, is pictured alongside Vice President JD Vance as her husband's body flies to Phoenix. US President Donald Trump referred to the family as "devastated" by the loss.

As the case evolves, Skye Valadez remains a focal point of online speculation—and with no evidence to support it, authorities are emphasizing that he is not an official suspect in Kirk's slaying.