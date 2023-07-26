Who Is Sky Daily? WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Set to Marry for Third Time after Proposing to Yoga Instructor Who He Dated for Over a Year

Hulk Hogan is engaged. The pro wrestler announced his engagement to yoga instructor Sky Daily after dating for over a year. The 69-year-old Florida native revealed to TMZ that he proposed to Daily, 45, during their visit to a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Despite being nervous, the nWo frontman was thrilled as she accepted his proposal.

Daily is a mother to three children from a previous relationship. This is the third time that Hogan will be getting married. The wrestling legend has been married twice before. His first marriage was to Linda Hogan, from 1983 to 2009. Later, Hogan was married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.

Engaged Again

The WWE legend shared the news of his engagement during his speech at his friend Corin Nemec's wedding to Sabrina Nemec. He said that he proposed to Sky on her birthday. The US Sun was the first to report this announcement.

According to The Sun, in February 2022, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was seen backstage with his new partner, Daily, at a Bret Michaels concert.

Hogan later took to social media to address his fanbase and clarify that his marriage to McDaniel had come to an end. He expressed his excitement about the new romance he was embarking on with Daily.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," he said in a February 28, 2022 tweet.

Throughout their romance, Hogan and Daily have maintained a low profile, with Hogan sharing only a few photos of them together on social media.

Daily's Instagram account is set to private, adding to their privacy.

In June, Hogan did share a couple's photos of them on the beach, captioning it with affectionate words about his partner: "Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she's always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH."

Starting a New Journey

Last month, Hogan revealed during an interview with Men's Health that he had successfully lost approximately 40 pounds. He attributed this weight loss partly to his decision to quit drinking.

"I don't drink alcohol at all," Hogan said adding, "It got to be a way to numb me a little bit, because I had a bunch of crazy business problems and personal stuff going on.

"And I caught myself after I would train, getting too aggressive with alcohol. So I just had to stop it."

In addition to quitting drinking, Hogan mentioned that he has been prioritizing staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and has been mindful of consuming organic foods. These lifestyle changes are in preparation for his upcoming 70th birthday next month.

During the interview, Hogan also candidly discussed the health challenges he has faced in recent years due to his extensive career in the wrestling ring, where he faced formidable opponents such as Andre the Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage, and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

"About 15 years ago my body kinda shut down on me," he said, adding, "I had several knee surgeries, and then after wrestling 40 years almost, my body shut down on me. I went in for one back surgery and it was turned into 10 back surgeries. Both knees needed to be replaced.

"Both hips were replaced. A couple surgeries on my face from getting my orbital socket broken a couple times. And it ended up being 25 or 26 surgeries, or a couple more, over a 10- or 12-year period."

He claimed that the multiple surgeries "changed the game" and "made everything different" for him.