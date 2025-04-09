Who Is Shoshana Chatfield? Only Woman on NATO's Military Committee Fired by Trump Administration

Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, the only woman on NATO's military committee, was removed from her role over the weekend. Her dismissal came as a surprise and was confirmed by three U.S. officials on Monday. The acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Christopher Grady, reportedly called Chatfield to inform her that the administration had ended her tenure. She was not given a reason for her removal, but sources say it could be tied to her support for diversity initiatives in the military.

Chatfield's firing follows a pattern. She is now the third high-ranking female officer to be dismissed since Donald Trump returned to office. The decision, reportedly approved by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, came shortly after a letter from the conservative American Accountability Foundation. The letter urged the removal of "woke" officials and criticized Chatfield for her public support of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

In the letter to Hegseth, the group referred to Chatfield's past LinkedIn posts and her speech during Women's Equality Day in 2015. They labeled her views as overly focused on diversity and claimed that such perspectives had no place in the military. The foundation listed her among other senior leaders it described as prioritizing "political agendas" over military readiness.

Vice Admiral Chatfield has an impressive background. A native of Garden Grove, California, she is a graduate of Boston University, with a master's degree from Harvard and a doctorate from the University of San Diego. She served as a Navy helicopter pilot and was deployed to the Pacific and Persian Gulf regions. Her service earned her the Bronze Star. She also led a joint reconstruction team in Afghanistan and served as a senior assistant to the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe.

Chatfield was one of 32 military representatives on NATO's committee, a group that provides critical military advice to the North Atlantic Council and Nuclear Planning Group. Her role was considered groundbreaking, especially as the only woman at that level of military consultation within NATO.

Her dismissal, however, signals a shift under the Trump administration's defense leadership. Secretary Hegseth had earlier removed Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Navy's top officer, in February. On Trump's first day back in office, Adm. Linda Fagan, the Coast Guard's Commandant, was also dismissed. All three women had previously voiced support for diversity-focused programs.

While the administration has not officially confirmed a connection between DEI policies and these removals, many in Washington view the trend as deliberate. Critics argue that the administration is targeting leaders who embrace inclusion. Supporters claim the moves are part of an effort to refocus the military on traditional values and combat readiness.

As speculation continues, Shoshana Chatfield's career remains a symbol of progress—and the challenges women still face in top military leadership.