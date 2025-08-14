Who is Shane Daley? New York Man Charged With Cyberstalking 'Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO' Brian Thompson's Widow

A New York man was charged with cyberstalking by federal authorities for allegedly attacking the mourning family of , the UnitedHealthcare CEO Braan Thompson who was gunned down in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024.

Shane Daley, 40, of Galway, is accused of leaving a string of voicemail messages that contained threatening and disturbing language, according to State Police. According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Daley began making the calls just hours after Thompson's killing. The calls were made using the family member's work phone line and took place between December 4 and December 7.

Prosecutors allege that Daley was pleased to hear of Thompson's death, ridiculed the bloodshed in the shooting, and even said the CEO's children "deserved to meet the same violent end." Investigators found that these remarks were criminal harassment and went beyond merely insensitive, creating significant emotional harm to a family already enduring overwhelming grief.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton of the Southern District of New York said, "These selfish, reckless, and criminal actions jeopardize public safety and will not be tolerated." The FBI said that these voicemails were "terrifying" and further compounded the trauma of those grieving Thompson.

Prosecutors and police in Galway were granted more time to quiz Daley, who was detained overnight in the city's police station before being released without charge, subject to strict conditions. This includes GPS monitoring in addition to alcohol and gun restrictions. He's due back in court Thursday afternoon, where more release conditions could be discussed. Daley faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Samuel Breslin, an attorney for Daley, had no comment on the charges. Calls to phone numbers available in public records for Daley and family members were unanswered on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation into Thompson's killing remains active and ongoing, police said. The suspected shooter, who has been identified as Luigi Mangione, was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the shooting and extradited to New York City. Mangione is charged with both state and federal crimes; however, prosecutors have not said why he did it.

The case, which has resurrected fears of violence in Manhattan business districts, received national attention, both for the shooting itself and the harassment that followed. Authorities said they are continuing to work towards delivering justice to Thompson's family and ensuring the safety of the public.