Who Is Seth Abramson? Elon Musk's Harvard Educated Biographer Sounds Alarm on Billionaire's Heavey Drug Use,Mental State and Power

Seth Abramson, a Harvard-educated attorney and self-proclaimed Elon Musk biographer, has raised concerns about the billionaire's mental health. Sharing his observations on X, formerly Twitter, Abramson claimed he has been analyzing Musk's online behavior for two years.

"I genuinely believe Elon Musk may be losing his grip on reality," Abramson wrote, citing the Tesla CEO's history of mental illness, drug use, and extreme stress.

Concerns Over Musk's Influence

Abramson emphasized Musk's significant influence, not just as Tesla's CEO and the world's richest man, but as a key player in shaping U.S. policy. Under Donald Trump's upcoming administration, Musk has been appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Additionally, as the owner of X, Musk controls a platform that shapes global public opinion.

Highlighting the potential consequences of Musk's mental instability, Abramson said, "His involvement across industries critical to civilization, combined with his growing erratic behavior, poses a danger to us all."

Calls for Urgent Action

In a thread that gained widespread attention, Abramson urged immediate action to mitigate potential risks. He suggested ending government contracts with Musk, filing lawsuits to halt the DOGE initiative, and launching federal investigations.

"For 14 days, the current administration has the power to protect America from Elon Musk," Abramson wrote, referencing the brief period before Trump assumes office. He also expressed doubt about the likelihood of such measures being implemented.

Public Reactions

Abramson's remarks sparked varied reactions online. Many agreed with his concerns, while others criticized Musk's perceived misuse of power.

"The richest man on earth could be a positive force but acts like a thin-skinned, drug-addled Bond villain," one X user commented. Another added, "Why doesn't he buy a private island and enjoy a peaceful life instead of stirring chaos?"

This isn't the first time Abramson has targeted Musk. Previously, he described Musk as "deranged" after the billionaire crashed a dinner between Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos.

While Abramson's warnings highlight serious concerns, whether his recommendations gain traction remains uncertain. For now, the world watches Musk's next move with bated breath.