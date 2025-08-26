Who Is Selcuk Acar? Photographer at the Center of Daniil Medvedev's 7-Minute US Open Meltdown Consulting Lawyers after Being Banned

The photographer who interrupted a US Open first-round match between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi by stepping onto the Louis Armstrong Stadium court for nearly seven minutes has had his credentials revoked for the rest of the tournament, the USTA announced early Monday. And he is now contacting lawyers to get his due.

The photographer has since been identified as Selcuk Acar, a veteran freelance journalist and photojournalist. The incident took place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing when Acar entered the court as Benjamin Bonzi was serving for match point in the third set. The chair umpire granted the French player another free first serve due to the incident.

Out of the Tournament

"I'm a victim and totally innocent," Acar told the Daily Mail via a text message on Monday morning. "This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I'm innocent, I've suffered greatly."

Medvedev, 29, a former US Open champion and the No. 13 seed, reacted furiously after the umpire's decision, spending the next seven minutes shouting, leading boos from the crowd, and smashing his racket on the court. He managed to win that set and push the match to a fifth set but ultimately suffered an upset loss.

Although the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has revoked Acar's credentials, he told the Daily Mail that he was following instructions to enter the court prematurely.

"If there's a camera there, if it's monitored, it will show that I returned to the official twice and didn't enter," he told Daily Mail by text message.

Acar said a security official told him that "the match is stopped," prompting him to step onto the court, only to find Bonzi readying his second serve.

"I didn't know, and didn't see if Medvedev saw me," Acar told the outlet via text on Monday.

Acar explained that he has covered events ranging from Presidential visits to Europe and NATO summits, as well as the FIFA World Cup. He stressed that he would never have acted so recklessly during such a critical moment in the match.

"I'm not a photojournalist that can such a mistake," he said. Describing himself as having "aged 10 years" since the incident, Acar is currently consulting with his employers and lawyers to discuss the situation and explore his options.

Medvedev's Meltdown

Medvedev's wife appeared distraught as the former US Open champion suffered one of his most intense meltdowns to date. Footage from the stands showed Daria Medvedeva, who shares two children with Medvedev, with her head in her hands, sitting next to his expressionless coach, Gilles Cervara.

Although the couple has witnessed many of Medvedev's outbursts over the years, 29-year-old Daria appeared particularly frustrated by his latest meltdown on the Louis Armstrong Stadium court.

The 2021 champion is facing perhaps the toughest stretch of his career, entering the tournament after two first-round exits and a second-round loss at this year's Grand Slam events.

Facing match point in the first set against Bonzi — who had also defeated him at Wimbledon — a restrained Medvedev suddenly erupted at umpire Greg Allensworth.

"Are you a man? Are you a man?" Medvedev asked Allensworth. "Why are you shaking? What's wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match not by the hour."

Medvedev then repeatedly shouted to the crowd, "What did Reilly Opelka say?" as he continued to stir them up. Earlier this year, Opelka, a fellow tennis player, had been fined by the ATP Tour for calling Allensworth "the worst umpire on tour."