Who Is Scott Ruskan? Brave Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Praised as 'American Hero' After Saving 165 Lives in Texas Floods

As many as 80 people are dead, and 12 remain missing in Central Texas, where the community is devastated by catastrophic floods. Torrential rain pushed the Guadalupe River over its banks, ripping through towns and campsites, including the hardest-hit, Camp Mystic, a Christian girls summer camp.

The tragedy occurred on Fourth of July weekend and led to one of the largest emergency water rescues in recent memory.

Amid the devastating floods, an unlikely hero emerged—26-year-old Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer on his first mission with no prior rescue experience. Based in Corpus Christi, Ruskan was among those who responded to the urgent call for help. With roads submerged and currents too strong for boats, helicopters became the only lifeline for hundreds stranded.

Ruskan was dispatched to the ground as the only triage coordinator while 12 helicopters from the Coast Guard, National Guard, and US Army hovered above the scene. He pointed out rescuers, provided first aid, and consoled flood victims—some of whom were children who, wearing pajamas, were drenched and terrified.

Ruskan is a KPMG employee (in Paramus, N.J.) and served as an accountant before he was recruited to the Coast Guard in 2021 and completed training as an Aviation Survival Technician (AST) in California. It was his first-ever rescue mission, and by the time it was done, 165 people had been saved—an incredible success that has been praised by people across the USA.

Scott Ruskan was saluted as an "American hero" and celebrated in a social media post by the state's secretary of homeland security, Kristi Noem, who extolled his bravery and leadership on a mission that would challenge even the most seasoned professionals. "His selfless courage is the very embodiment of the Coast Guard's motto of 'Semper Paratus' (always ready) and our mission of 'not just saving lives, but preserving the maritime domain.'"

At Camp Mystic, Ruskan had the immediate sense that the situation was bad. The site was not accessible by land, and survivors were gathering at a higher elevation among fallen trees and other wreckage. As helicopters flew in to take victims away, Ruskan directed their extrication under constant pressure and deteriorating conditions. He consoled crying children, advised panicky adults, and took desperate calls from frantic loved ones seeking information.

"It was the worst day of their lives," Ruskan said. They were freezing, wet, terrified, and looking to me for some comfort. I was trying to stay calm and focus on getting them out to safety."

Despite receiving national recognition for his courageous act, Ruskan was modest about the praise. "I'm just a guy doing my job. Any of my teammates would have done the same thing."

His modesty resounds throughout the response from a still-searching community for 11 girls and one counselor who are still missing. Five campers, all under the age of 10, were confirmed to have lost their lives, officials said. Search and rescue efforts continue throughout the Guadalupe River Valley.