Who is Scott Kerlin? Georgia Firefighter Accused of Sharing Gruesome Crime Scene Photos of Twin Brothers Found Dead on Mountain in Shocking Murder-Suicide Mystery

A volunteer firefighter from Georgia has been charged after sharing graphic images from a tragic death scene. Scott Kerlin, 42, of Hiawassee, allegedly distributed photos of a double fatality involving twin brothers, according to state authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on Tuesday, March 18, that Kerlin made the private crime scene images public. The pictures showed the bodies of twin brothers Qaadir and Naazir Lewis, who were found dead on a mountain in Towns County.

Kerlin now faces a misdemeanor charge for obstruction. Officials say he also violated fire department rules. A Towns County spokesperson confirmed that Kerlin was removed from his volunteer firefighter duties after the incident. He has since been released from jail on bond.

The shocking case has drawn widespread attention across Georgia and beyond.

Qaadir and Naazir Lewis, both from Lawrenceville, Georgia, were discovered dead on March 10 on top of Brasstown Bald, Georgia's highest peak. The two 22-year-old brothers had missed a flight to Boston the day before. When family members lost contact with them, a search began, eventually leading to the grim discovery in the mountains.

Preliminary reports from the GBI suggest that the case is a murder-suicide. However, officials have not confirmed which brother allegedly pulled the trigger. Both bodies were sent for autopsy, but the full results are pending additional forensic analysis.

Relatives of the twins are struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Family members say the brothers were very close and had never shown signs of violence toward each other.

Samira Brawner, the twins' aunt, expressed disbelief. "We're trying to put pieces together," she told local reporters. "How did they end up in the mountains? They don't hike. They've never even been there."

Rahim Brawner, the twins' uncle, also doubts the murder-suicide theory. "I've never seen them fight, not even once," he said. "Murder-suicide? That's hard for us to believe. They loved each other deeply."

The case has left the Lawrenceville community and the family in shock. Many are demanding further investigation and clearer answers about what really happened to the twins.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid sharing unauthorized photos or information related to the case. The GBI said doing so can harm both the investigation and the grieving family.

Meanwhile, Kerlin's actions have raised concerns about first responders mishandling sensitive material. Officials emphasized that sharing crime scene images without proper clearance is a serious violation of both ethics and protocol.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement has not ruled out other possibilities surrounding the twins' deaths. More updates are expected once forensic tests are completed.

For now, the Lewis family is left waiting for answers, as they mourn the loss of two young lives.