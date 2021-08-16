Who is Sahraa Karimi? Afghan Filmmaker Shares Harrowing Video of Moment She Flees Kabul as Taliban Siege City

A prominent Afghan filmmaker shot a dramatic video of her last-minute escape from Kabul in a flight on Sunday and appealed on social media to save the civilians as the Taliban took siege of the capital. Sahraa Karimi, posted a video on Instagram of her taking a flight out of Kabul and said in a message that the militants were "coming to kill us."

The video has since been reposted by several prominent filmmakers across the world in support of the helpless Afghan civilians who are trying to flee their homeland but are helpless.

Crying for Help

Karimi, who is also the first female chairperson of the Afghan Film Organisation shared her fears as the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul on Sunday. "The Taliban entered Kabul, unfortunately, and we were detained," Karimi said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday. "Pray for us."

The chilling video shows Karimi running through the streets of Kabul as Taliban forces took the city. The fear is evident in her face and she is seen running in fear from getting captured by the militants.

She later took to Twitter to share her experience and also cast her worries. "Taliban surrounded Kabul," she tweeted. "I went to the bank to get some money, they closed and evacuated. I still cannot believe this happened. Please pray for us, I am calling again," Karimi said. "Hey ppl of this big world, please do not be silent. They are coming to kill us."

Kabul, reportedly, last week hosted a film festival and now Afghans are running away for their lives in the war torn country.

Uncertain Future

In her tweet, Karimi also shared how Afghanistan changed almost overnight. "The sky of Kabul, which was silent in the evenings at night," Kamiri tweeted, "and the summer evening breeze forced you to open the window and leave your face in the cool breeze of living at home, is now full of the sound of helicopters, warplanes.

"This is the side of the shootings that breaks people's hearts," she wrote. "We are sold."

Earlier on Friday, Karimi wrote a letter to the filmmakers across the world seeking help and urging them to show their support as the country was set to enter catastrophe. "I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. Share it please, don't be silent", she wrote while sharing the letter.

Taliban forces took siege of the capital on Sunday as the country's President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. This came as President Biden pulled out US troops from the country after a 20-year war. US embassy officials warned US citizens to "shelter in place" as most embassy staffers huddled at Kabul's airport â€” where security began to crumble on Sunday.