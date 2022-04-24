Who is Sadhguru? Will Smith in India to Meet His Spiritual Leader Jaggi Vasudev

Will Smith was seen for the first time in public after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscar stage last month. Smith was pictured outside the Mumbai airport in India on Saturday. The actor is on an India visit potentially to meet Sadhguru, a popular spiritual leader in the country.

Smith and his family had met the spiritual leader back in 2020 when Sadhguru paid a visit to Los Angeles.

Smith Looked Relaxed

Smith looked cool after he landed at the airport. Fans and security guards had surrounded him for pictures. The actor was accompanied by his staff, who helped him unload things, according to the Daily Mail.

It's Smith's first public appearance nearly a month after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Oscar stage for making jokes about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's buzzcut. In the past, Jada has been open about her struggles with alopecia.

Due to the incident, Smith lost many projects while some of his projects were paused. Two weeks after the incident, the Oscar academy issued a 10-year ban against the actor from all events. The academy termed the actor's behavior unacceptable and harmful.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the academy had said in a statement.

Smith is a Big Fan of Sadhguru

When Smith met Sadhguru in 2020, he documented the LA meet. The actor had previously revealed that he is a big fan of Sadhuguru and was mesmerized after reading Sadhuguru's book Inner Engineering.

The actor had also stated that he wanted his family to meet Sadhguru, whom he believed is not hooked on the materialistic world.

Who is Sadhguru?

The real name of Sadhguru is Jaggi Vasudev, 65, who is very popular and runs a non-profit spiritual foundation in India.

Actor's daughter Willow Smith revealed that the spiritual leader assisted her to overcome an existential crisis.