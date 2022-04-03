Who is Sacramento Shooter? Six Killed in Gun Attack Close to California State Capitol, Many Injured

At least six people were killed in a mass shooting in California on early Sunday. The incident took place in downtown Sacramento. At least nine people have been wounded.

Police found 15 victims, including six fatally shot. Sacramento police have revealed that the shooting happened in the area of 10th and J Streets and asked the residents to avoid the area.

Police stated that 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims.

No suspect has been arrested in the wake of the shooting, which took place just a few streets from the state Capitol building.

"It was just horrific ... Just as soon as I walked up you saw a chaotic scene, police all over the place, victims with blood all over their bodies, folks screaming, folks crying, people going, 'Where is my brother?' Mothers crying and trying to identify who their child was," a witness told BBC.

"Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates," tweeted Sacramento police.

Videos were soon posted on Twitter,showing people running through the street even as rapid gunfire was heard. Later, the videos showed multiple ambulances arriving at the crime scene.

Who is she Shooter?

Sacramento police have not revealed who the shooter is. No suspect has been named so far. The police have also refused to divulge any description of the shooter, or the events leading up to the shooting.

Al Jazeera said the police did not reply to phone messages seeking comments on the incident.

More to follow.