Who is Rumeysa Ozturk? Turkish PhD Student Arrested by DHS Near Tufts for Alleged Hamas Ties, Moved to ICE Facility Despite Court Order

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested another doctoral student. a Turkish national, Rumeysa Ozturk at Tufts University on Tuesday night in Somerville, Massachusetts, continuing a string of recent federal actions against student activism.

The detention follows a pattern of recent immigration enforcement actions against international students with political activism backgrounds. Federal authorities claim Ozturk's visa was revoked due to alleged activities supporting Hamas, though specific details remain undisclosed.

Surveillance footage shows plainclothed, masked agents intercepting Ozturk near her off-campus residence while she was heading to a Ramadan gathering. The arrest was swift and conducted in an unmarked vehicle, drawing immediate attention from local officials and civil rights organizations.

A DHS spokesperson confirmed the visa termination, stating it provided "grounds for removal" without elaborating on the specific allegations. No formal charges have been filed against Ozturk at this time.

The incident aligns with an executive order issued by former President Trump on January 29, which committed to using "legal tools" to combat what the administration defines as antisemitism. This directive has increasingly impacted international students' immigration statuses.

Ozturk's legal team, led by attorney Mahsa Khanbabai, quickly filed a petition in the Federal District Court in Massachusetts challenging the detention's legality. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued an order preventing her transfer out of the state without prior written notice.

Despite the court order, immigration records indicate Ozturk was subsequently moved to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile, Louisiana, raising questions about procedural compliance.

Tufts University President Sunil Kumar emphasized that the institution had no prior knowledge of the federal action. "We did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event," Kumar stated in a communication to the university community.

A context-providing detail emerges from Ozturk's academic background. She had previously co-authored an opinion piece in the Tufts Daily criticizing the university's response to calls for divestment from companies with Israeli connections.

The Massachusetts Attorney General's office described the situation as "complex," calling for a careful review of the detention's circumstances. Local civil liberties organizations have expressed concern about the broader implications for student activism and immigrant rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Massachusetts is monitoring the case. Jessie Rossman, the organization's legal director, emphasized the importance of due process and transparency in such proceedings.

Ozturk is not an isolated case. She joins other international students recently detained, including Mahmoud Khalil from Columbia University and Alireza Doroudi from the University of Alabama, suggesting a coordinated approach to enforcement.

Her former professor, Fatima Tuba Yaylaci, described Ozturk as a dedicated scholar focused on human rights and child development, highlighting the potential academic impact of such detentions.

A local community rally at Powder House Square in Somerville has already been organized, reflecting growing concern about the detention's broader implications for academic freedom and immigrant student rights. As the legal proceedings unfold, questions persist about the specific reasons for Ozturk's visa revocation and the broader context of federal enforcement actions against student activists.