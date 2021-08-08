Who is Ruby Begum? Hijab Wearing London Cop Exposed Having Jihadi Links

Ruby Begum, 26, is a Muslim police officer who works as a constable in the Metropolitan Police or the Met Police. She has faced an urgent investigation on Saturday, August 7, for tweeting racist messages and keeping in touch with a suspected Syrian Jihadi woman.

The constable, who is working with the Met Police since 2016, captured the attention of many social media users last year for courageously confronting anti-lock-down protesters. After several of her photos and videos went viral online, she was called a role model and an inspiration.

However, a terrorism expert found records of her connection with an infamous pro-terrorist who has been in Syria. The antisemitism expert also found a series of racist messages on her Twitter page that she posted months before joining the met police, reported Daily Mail.

Connection with Jihadi Woman

The Twitter account of this young officer reveals her connection with a suspected IS female Jihadi, who uses her online name Muslimah4Life to communicate. According to a terrorism expert from King's College in London named Dr. Shiraz Maher, the female Jihadi used the Twitter handle Seeking4Good243 to interact with the young officer.

The terrorism expert, who monitored the social media accounts of several western IS members, found records of the police officer's chat with the Jihadi woman throughout September and October 2014. The tweets of Begum indicate that she may know the true identity of this female Jihadi.

Racist comments

The young officer is an active member on Twitter since 2012, with over 25,000 messages on her social media page. Her social media account is under the name Ruby Bees, and her nickname on the platform is Cookie.

In most of her tweets, the police officer described the non-believers as Kuffar. She also addressed Jews as Zionists. According to some antisemitism experts, Zionist is a term used as a code word for Jews. The young officer also mocked the 9/11 attacks and showcased her dislike for Pakistan on her page.

Here are some of her racist comments

Kuffar lips have been all over my mug there is no way I'm using that thing again.

Must be stupid if you think I'm gonna do 2 mins silence for 9/11.

Omg [O my God] it's 9/11 today? Jokes, I only noticed.

Dirty Zionist. Jahannam [hell] is awaiting.

Israel has no limits. Scumbags I can't wait for the day they get severely punished

Zionists have no hearts! They'll get what's coming to them Subhanallah [glory be to God].

LOL [laugh-out-loud] it's cos you tweeted about p*** stuff so I thought your [sic] p***. Are you a p***?'

I don't care about cricket, just love this thing between Bengalis and p***s

Urgent Investigation

On Saturday night, the publication alerted the Met police about her possible connection with a Jihadi suspect. The police force launched an investigation immediately under Independent Office for Police Conduct. The young officer is also placed on restricted duties by the met police.

"There is no place within the Met for any racist, homophobic, or otherwise hateful attitudes, and officers and staff can expect robust action should they be found to hold or express such views. The information provided by The Mail on Sunday regarding a police constable's social media posts is concerning and is being treated very seriously," the Met said.

"Following that assessment, the Met made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who determined that the matter should be investigated locally. The Directorate of Professional Standards will now conduct a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances behind the social media posts. The officer has been notified of the investigation and placed on restricted duties," the Met police added.

Who is Ruby Begum?

She was born in Wapping, East London, as one of the nine children of a leather cutter. She has five sisters and three brothers. Her parents are from Bangladesh, and they arrived in London years ago.

When the photos and videos of the young officer went viral online for bravely confronting the anti-lockdown protesters, no one knew her identity. Later, the publication confirmed her identity. Although she wrote many racist messages, the young officer also posted some messages indicating that she is against the IS activities.

This is disgusting: (Yezidi [sic] Exodus Continues, Girls Raped by ISIS Jump to their Death [in] Mount S....[Sinjar], one of her tweets read.